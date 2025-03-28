Don't believe what you see with this render of an iPhone 17 Pro case

iPhone 17 Pro with the USB-C port and the 10 holes for the speaker divided with five on each side of the charging port. Leaker Majin Bu doesn't have the most spectacular track record and there is a big issue with one of the renders he posted on "X" allegedly showing a case for the iPhone 17 Pro. The problem appears in the image showing the bottom of thePro with the USB-C port and the 10 holes for the speaker divided with five on each side of the charging port.





The camera bar in that image starts on the left side of the iPhone 17 Pro's rear panel and ends well before it reaches the right edge of the panel. The render of the iPhone 15 Pro case showing the full back of the device reveals that the camera bar will lie across nearly the entire back of the phone running edge-to-edge.









The leaker responded to another "X" user who noticed the anomaly by stating, "I suppose there was an error in the drawings, in reality, it will be as I already showed in the CAD." The CAD image of the case for the iPhone 17 Pro appeared last month showing off the length of the camera bar as it runs from the left edge to the right edge. So if the drawing in Majin Bu's "X" post dated today, March 27, 2025, confuses you, you need to understand that yes, there is an issue with the new render.





iPhone 17 Pro is expected to contains a 48 MP Wide camera, a 48 MP Ultra-wide camera, and a 12 MP Telephoto camera using a periscope lens with a 5x optical zoom. It also will house the LED flash, microphone, and vertically mounted LiDAR scanner. The rear cameras will still be placed in a triangular design on the camera bar giving iPhone 15 Pro users a reminder of the past even while they are looking at the new look of the iPhone.








