Don't believe what you see with this render of an iPhone 17 Pro case
Leaker Majin Bu doesn't have the most spectacular track record and there is a big issue with one of the renders he posted on "X" allegedly showing a case for the iPhone 17 Pro. The problem appears in the image showing the bottom of the iPhone 17 Pro with the USB-C port and the 10 holes for the speaker divided with five on each side of the charging port.
The camera bar in that image starts on the left side of the iPhone 17 Pro's rear panel and ends well before it reaches the right edge of the panel. The render of the iPhone 15 Pro case showing the full back of the device reveals that the camera bar will lie across nearly the entire back of the phone running edge-to-edge.
The leaker responded to another "X" user who noticed the anomaly by stating, "I suppose there was an error in the drawings, in reality, it will be as I already showed in the CAD." The CAD image of the case for the iPhone 17 Pro appeared last month showing off the length of the camera bar as it runs from the left edge to the right edge. So if the drawing in Majin Bu's "X" post dated today, March 27, 2025, confuses you, you need to understand that yes, there is an issue with the new render.
This render posted by Majin Bu shows the bottom of the iPhone 17 Pro case and an incorrectly sized rear camera bar. | Image credit-Majin Bu
The camera bar on the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to contains a 48 MP Wide camera, a 48 MP Ultra-wide camera, and a 12 MP Telephoto camera using a periscope lens with a 5x optical zoom. It also will house the LED flash, microphone, and vertically mounted LiDAR scanner. The rear cameras will still be placed in a triangular design on the camera bar giving iPhone 15 Pro users a reminder of the past even while they are looking at the new look of the iPhone.
Render of a CAD model of an iPhone 17 Pro case shows what the rear camera bar should look like, | Image credit-Majin Bu
Some iPhone users have already made their displeasure of the new look known by calling the rear camera bar ugly. Others have called it a ripoff of the rear camera bar used on Google's Pixel phones. If you're hoping that the leaks are wrong, you might as well resign yourself to the new look now. While there is still plenty of time left before Apple unveils the iPhone 17 series in September, we've seen too many renders indicating that we will see the large edge-to-edge camera bar on the iPhone 17 Pro when it is officially announced.
