That Freedom Phone? Insecure Android with a markup to make Apple blush

That Freedom Phone? Insecure Android with a markup to make Apple blush0
Sounds like the Holy Grail of budget phones developed with privacy in mind, especially in light of yesterday's Pegasus spyware revelations, right? On it, the founders have loaded a couple of freely available alternative apps like DuckDuckGo for search and Rumble for socially connecting with like-minded people, as well as a few shortcuts to conservative outlets like OAN or Newsmax.
We'd bet it's one of those alternative to Google Play Store places like APKPure or APKMirror that allow you to sideload apps that are georestricted or not available in the official store for various reasons, as well as older versions of existing apps.
He is, if you call get-rich-quick schemes like the Freedom Phone entrepreneurship, but, hey, it's the free market at play, and playing on people's fears and disdain about the "Big Tech" boogeyman du jour is par for the course. Oh, not to mention that the "Freedom Phone" is a budget Chinese device by Umidigi with the potential to be a security nightmare, according to cyber specialist Matthew Hickey:
Based on photographs from the company website a number of Internet sleuths identified that the device has the same form-factor, shape, and appearance of a Umidigi A9 Pro. This device is a drop-shipped customizable Android-based phone that can be ordered from ASIAPAC region and customized to a project’s requirements... bought and shipped in bulk with custom logos and branding so as to give the appearance of a phone that has been designed for a unique purpose but is actually just a common cheap Android-based smartphone with core components produced in Taiwan and the surrounding areas.
In short, if you are into the market for a secure phone that will allow you to live in your own confirmation bias bubble, there are much better options out there designed by people who know that real privacy needs hard work rather than a website, cheapo Android, and the right slogans with the American flag plastered as a wallpaper.
Oh, and for support - you can return it... unless you've opened it, you can replace it if it broke... at the repair shops of Umidigi if you find one, and as for warranty? 90 days to flaunt your conservative cred at the table with a peace of mind.