Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!

Lower-end Snapdragon X processor found in upcoming Microsoft Surface laptop

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Microsoft Processors Laptops
Microsoft Surface laptop
Microsoft is likely working on smaller variants of its popular Surface laptops: aiming for a screen size of 12 inches instead of the current offerings of 13.8 and 15 inches. However a Geekbench listing that appears to be one of the upcoming laptops seems to indicate that Microsoft is aiming for something other than pure performance.

The new smaller laptops will likely replace the older Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 which was 12.4 inches in size. But while the Go 3 used an Intel processor the listing for the new laptop shows a Snapdragon X Plus chipset.

Microsoft already uses Snapdragon X processors in its Surface laptops but all of the models currently in use are more powerful than the processor found in this listing. This Snapdragon X Plus chipset, while not as strong, is more power-efficient and makes for better battery life.

The use of this chipset makes sense if Microsoft is indeed planning to replace the Surface Laptop Go 3. A lightweight, small and super portable laptop definitely needs excellent battery life to entice consumers. The demographic that needs smaller and more battery-efficient laptops also mostly doesn’t require extreme performance. This laptop will mostly cater to professionals and students who need to work, read or surf the internet on the go.


This listed device is running Windows 11 Pro and features 16 GB of RAM. With a single core performance score of 1462 and a multi core performance score of 9251 the laptop will have enough oomph to satisfy the demographic it is targeting.

If this laptop stays around the same price as the Surface Laptop Go 3 — around $800 at the moment — it can be a competitive entry into the laptop market. However it will have to go up against the likes of the Acer Nitro V and the M2 MacBook Air.

The Acer Nitro V in particular is a very enticing option, in my opinion, because it can be found for cheaper even if you go for the variant that has the RTX 4050 GPU. However the Nitro V suffers when it comes to battery life and won’t be for people who need to use their laptop throughout the day without hunting for a power outlet.

The laptop found in this listing should be nearing release given that the listing is from last year. Let’s hope Microsoft understands that it needs to keep it affordable to make it a formidable competitor to its rivals.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis

Latest News

Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless