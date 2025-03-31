Lower-end Snapdragon X processor found in upcoming Microsoft Surface laptop
Microsoft is likely working on smaller variants of its popular Surface laptops: aiming for a screen size of 12 inches instead of the current offerings of 13.8 and 15 inches. However a Geekbench listing that appears to be one of the upcoming laptops seems to indicate that Microsoft is aiming for something other than pure performance.
Microsoft already uses Snapdragon X processors in its Surface laptops but all of the models currently in use are more powerful than the processor found in this listing. This Snapdragon X Plus chipset, while not as strong, is more power-efficient and makes for better battery life.
The new smaller laptops will likely replace the older Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 which was 12.4 inches in size. But while the Go 3 used an Intel processor the listing for the new laptop shows a Snapdragon X Plus chipset.
The use of this chipset makes sense if Microsoft is indeed planning to replace the Surface Laptop Go 3. A lightweight, small and super portable laptop definitely needs excellent battery life to entice consumers. The demographic that needs smaller and more battery-efficient laptops also mostly doesn’t require extreme performance. This laptop will mostly cater to professionals and students who need to work, read or surf the internet on the go.
The Geekbench performance scores for the supposed new Surface laptop. | Image credit — Geekbench
This listed device is running Windows 11 Pro and features 16 GB of RAM. With a single core performance score of 1462 and a multi core performance score of 9251 the laptop will have enough oomph to satisfy the demographic it is targeting.
If this laptop stays around the same price as the Surface Laptop Go 3 — around $800 at the moment — it can be a competitive entry into the laptop market. However it will have to go up against the likes of the Acer Nitro V and the M2 MacBook Air.
The Acer Nitro V in particular is a very enticing option, in my opinion, because it can be found for cheaper even if you go for the variant that has the RTX 4050 GPU. However the Nitro V suffers when it comes to battery life and won’t be for people who need to use their laptop throughout the day without hunting for a power outlet.
The laptop found in this listing should be nearing release given that the listing is from last year. Let’s hope Microsoft understands that it needs to keep it affordable to make it a formidable competitor to its rivals.
