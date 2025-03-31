Lower-end Snapdragon X processor found in upcoming Microsoft Surface laptop









This listed device is running Windows 11 Pro and features 16 GB of RAM. With a single core performance score of 1462 and a multi core performance score of 9251 the laptop will have enough oomph to satisfy the demographic it is targeting.



If this laptop stays around the same price as the Surface Laptop Go 3 — around $800 at the moment — it can be a competitive entry into the laptop market. However it will have to go up against the likes of the Acer Nitro V and the M2 MacBook Air.



The Acer Nitro V in particular is a very enticing option, in my opinion, because it can be found for cheaper even if you go for the variant that has the RTX 4050 GPU. However the Nitro V suffers when it comes to battery life and won’t be for people who need to use their laptop throughout the day without hunting for a power outlet.



The laptop found in this listing should be nearing release given that the listing is from last year. Let’s hope Microsoft understands that it needs to keep it affordable to make it a formidable competitor to its rivals.