LinkedIn goes TikTok? The platform tests short-form videos feed in its app

Unlike the eclectic mix found in other apps, LinkedIn’s focus remains squarely on careers and professionalism. While video content has long been a part of the platform, this dedicated feed aims to elevate engagement and discovery by curating relevant, easily digestible videos.



According to LinkedIn, users increasingly turn to video content to learn from industry professionals. Hence, the platform is exploring new avenues to surface such valuable content. However, the feature is still in its early testing phase, meaning it’s not widely available yet.



For content creators, LinkedIn's new feed might present an opportunity to expand their reach and share video content with a professional audience. There's talk that LinkedIn might explore monetization options down the line, which could encourage creators to get on board.



However, not everyone may welcome this change with open arms. LinkedIn has long been valued for its professional and informational content, free from the distractions of typical short-form video feeds. Feel free to share what you think about it in the comments below.

The new feed resides in the app's navigation bar under a fresh "Video" tab. Once you tap into the Video tab, you're greeted with a vertical feed of bite-sized videos that you can easily swipe through. Users can engage with the content by liking, commenting, or sharing. Details on how the feed curates content remain undisclosed.