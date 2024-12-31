LineageOS 22.1 brings Android 15 to over 100 older devices, new features and improved performance





LineageOS 22.1 comes with a bunch of new goodies. There's a brand new music app called Twelve, sporting a sleek Material You design and improved features like enhanced search and better Android Auto integration. Say goodbye to the old Eleven app and hello to a more modern music experience.



And if you like to read books on your mobile device, you'll appreciate the new built-in PDF reader. It uses the same Jetpack PDF library found in Google Chrome and Files by Google, providing a familiar and reliable way to read documents on your phone.



But the improvements don't stop there. LineageOS 22.1 also includes a slew of under-the-hood enhancements. They've integrated the latest security patches, updated essential apps like SeedVault and Etar, and even optimized the extraction process, making it significantly faster.



Even though I personally do not own an older device that would benefit from this, it's good to see that there is an option for those holding on to their end of life devices. Those users can still enjoy the latest Android features and keep their device running smoothly. LineageOS is a testament to the power of open-source software and the dedication of its community.