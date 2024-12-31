Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

LineageOS 22.1 brings Android 15 to over 100 older devices, new features and improved performance

The LineageOS team has been busy cooking up something special for Android enthusiasts: LineageOS 22.1, based on Android 15's first QPR release, is finally here just in time for the new year. This means that users of older devices can now experience the latest Android features and improvements, thanks to the tireless efforts of the LineageOS community.  

For those unfamiliar with LineageOS, it's a popular custom ROM that can breathe new life into aging Android devices. It is a free and open-source operating system, that can replace the stock Android on your phone. Think of it as a way to give your device a fresh start, free from the bloatware and limitations imposed by manufacturers.  

What's particularly interesting about this release is how quickly it followed the source code release. The developers have streamlined their process, making it easier to bring LineageOS to more devices faster. This is great news for users who are eager to try out the latest version of Android on their phones.



LineageOS 22.1 comes with a bunch of new goodies. There's a brand new music app called Twelve, sporting a sleek Material You design and improved features like enhanced search and better Android Auto integration. Say goodbye to the old Eleven app and hello to a more modern music experience.  

And if you like to read books on your mobile device, you'll appreciate the new built-in PDF reader. It uses the same Jetpack PDF library found in Google Chrome and Files by Google, providing a familiar and reliable way to read documents on your phone.

But the improvements don't stop there. LineageOS 22.1 also includes a slew of under-the-hood enhancements. They've integrated the latest security patches, updated essential apps like SeedVault and Etar, and even optimized the extraction process, making it significantly faster.  

This new release is compatible with a wide range of devices, from older Pixels to Fairphones, Asus Zenfone 5Z, OnePlus and Motorola phones, and many more. If you're curious to see if your device is supported, you can check the LineageOS Wiki page.

Even though I personally do not own an older device that would benefit from this, it's good to see that there is an option for those holding on to their end of life devices. Those users can still enjoy the latest Android features and keep their device running smoothly. LineageOS is a testament to the power of open-source software and the dedication of its community.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

