Own a piece of LG history for cheap - the LG Wing is heavily discounted on Amazon

There’s a limited-time deal running on Amazon for a couple of renewed LG Wing phones and the price is down to $463! You’re still getting a flagship phone with great OLED displays (two of them), and great cameras as well.



And with



Of course, renewed phones are a bit of a lottery but Amazon offers a 90-day warranty with the option to replace or refund your purchase, and besides, the hinge that LG uses for Wing’s mechanism is really, really solid.



When LG first announced the Wing, people got really excited. It was a departure from the conventional smartphone design (at least to some extent) and a cool, although not very practical idea.We did a detailed review of the LG Wing and found it fun and unique. Granted, it’s a niche device but the coolness factor is something rare in the modern smartphone market.Now, when LG announced it was pulling out of smartphones, the prices of LG phones started to creep down. The LG Wing was launched at, which is not cheap by any stretch of the imagination but now you can get one for less than half of that.