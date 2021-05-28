$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
LG Deals Amazon

Own a piece of LG history for cheap - the LG Wing is heavily discounted on Amazon

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
May 28, 2021, 5:32 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Own a piece of LG history for cheap - the LG Wing is heavily discounted on Amazon
When LG first announced the Wing, people got really excited. It was a departure from the conventional smartphone design (at least to some extent) and a cool, although not very practical idea.

We did a detailed review of the LG Wing and found it fun and unique. Granted, it’s a niche device but the coolness factor is something rare in the modern smartphone market.

Now, when LG announced it was pulling out of smartphones, the prices of LG phones started to creep down. The LG Wing was launched at $999, which is not cheap by any stretch of the imagination but now you can get one for less than half of that.

LG Wing

LG Wing 5G ATT Unlocked 6.8 inch 8GB+256GB - Aurora Grey (US Warranty) (Renewed)

$536 off (54%)
Buy at Amazon

There’s a limited-time deal running on Amazon for a couple of renewed LG Wing phones and the price is down to $463! You’re still getting a flagship phone with great OLED displays (two of them), and great cameras as well.

And with LG committing to at least three years of Android OS updates the LG Wing could very well be your daily driver until the next upgrade.

Of course, renewed phones are a bit of a lottery but Amazon offers a 90-day warranty with the option to replace or refund your purchase, and besides, the hinge that LG uses for Wing’s mechanism is really, really solid.

So, take it or leave it - but beware that we won’t be getting anything even remotely similar to the Wing anytime soon.

Related phones

Wing
LG Wing View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

7.5

User Score:

4.0
Deal Special Amazon $1000 Verizon $1050 AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Xiaomi and Oppo tipped to launch foldable Samsung Galaxy Z rivals next quarter
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Xiaomi and Oppo tipped to launch foldable Samsung Galaxy Z rivals next quarter
AT&T 3G network shutdown: Will your phone still work or do you need a new one
by Martin Filipov,  0
AT&T 3G network shutdown: Will your phone still work or do you need a new one
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is $260 off for Memorial Day at Best Buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is $260 off for Memorial Day at Best Buy
- $260
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 design and specs leak via FCC listing
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 design and specs leak via FCC listing
June security patch rolls out to Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
June security patch rolls out to Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup
LG actually makes great earphones, and they are on sale right now
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
LG actually makes great earphones, and they are on sale right now

Latest deals

Popular stories
Own a piece of LG history for cheap - the LG Wing is heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is $260 off for Memorial Day at Best Buy
Popular stories
LG actually makes great earphones, and they are on sale right now
Popular stories
Expires in - 3d 17hVerizon's hot new Samsung Galaxy A42 5G deal is literally as good as it gets
Popular stories
Apple's top-notch Beats Solo Pro headphones are on sale at one of their highest discounts ever
Popular stories
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: everyone's a winner in these new 5G speed tests

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless