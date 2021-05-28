Own a piece of LG history for cheap - the LG Wing is heavily discounted on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We did a detailed review of the LG Wing and found it fun and unique. Granted, it’s a niche device but the coolness factor is something rare in the modern smartphone market.
There’s a limited-time deal running on Amazon for a couple of renewed LG Wing phones and the price is down to $463! You’re still getting a flagship phone with great OLED displays (two of them), and great cameras as well.
Of course, renewed phones are a bit of a lottery but Amazon offers a 90-day warranty with the option to replace or refund your purchase, and besides, the hinge that LG uses for Wing’s mechanism is really, really solid.
So, take it or leave it - but beware that we won’t be getting anything even remotely similar to the Wing anytime soon.