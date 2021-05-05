Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories LG Deals Wearables Audio

LG's AirPods-rivaling Tone Free true wireless earbuds are on sale at a great price (brand new)

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 05, 2021, 4:00 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
LG's AirPods-rivaling Tone Free true wireless earbuds are on sale at a great price (brand new)
When thinking of solid alternatives to Apple's industry-leading AirPods available at reasonable prices, LG's name may not come to mind before the likes of Samsung, Sony, Jabra, JBL, Anker, or even OnePlus.

That explains why none of the company's Tone Free variants are listed among the best true wireless earbuds money can buy despite some of the more expensive members of the ever-expanding family easily standing out from the pack with a very... original feature.

Unfortunately, the HBS-FN5W on sale at Woot for a limited time at $64.99 a pair come with a conventional (wireless) charging case rather than one supporting UVnano technology to deliver the world's "cleanest" ever audio by allegedly killing 99.9 percent of bacteria on the speaker mesh of the pricier buds.

On the bright side, you can get a more than decent (non-Pro) AirPods alternative with a water and sweat-resistant IPX4 design, fast charging capabilities, and Meridian-powered high-quality sound for the incredibly low price of 65 bucks. Available in a white hue only from the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer, these bad boys are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged while shipping alongside a full 1-year LG manufacturer warranty.

Originally priced at $129.99, this particular LG Tone Free model still costs north of 100 bucks both on its manufacturer's official US website and on Amazon, so if you hurry, Woot will allow you to make one heck of a deal.

In lack of state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, the ultra-affordable true wireless earbuds do come with noise reduction and echo cancellation features, as well as Ambient Sound functionality, and yes, a respectable battery life rating of up to 18 hours (6 as far as the buds themselves are concerned and the rest from the bundled wireless charging case).

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Fantastic deal drops brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch with LTE to an unbeatable price
Popular stories
Apple's most affordable 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) variant is cheaper than ever before
Popular stories
Nokia's mid-range 5G smartphone is 30% off on Amazon
Popular stories
Save $70 on Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch
Popular stories
Take $50 off pre-orders of certain 11-inch Apple iPad Pro (2021) models at Walmart
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra 5G are on sale at some of their heftiest discounts yet

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install this security update now or face losing control of their phones
Popular stories
Google presumably testing UWB tech on the Pixel 6
Popular stories
AT&T's hot new 5G plan destroys T-Mobile's best alternative... for a change
Popular stories
Leaked pictures suggest Samsung is going all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
Video from Google shows an unreleased Pixel smartphone
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy hands-on video shows a sleeker notch, larger camera modules

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless