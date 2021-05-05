LG's AirPods-rivaling Tone Free true wireless earbuds are on sale at a great price (brand new)
That explains why none of the company's Tone Free variants are listed among the best true wireless earbuds money can buy despite some of the more expensive members of the ever-expanding family easily standing out from the pack with a very... original feature.
On the bright side, you can get a more than decent (non-Pro) AirPods alternative with a water and sweat-resistant IPX4 design, fast charging capabilities, and Meridian-powered high-quality sound for the incredibly low price of 65 bucks. Available in a white hue only from the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer, these bad boys are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged while shipping alongside a full 1-year LG manufacturer warranty.
In lack of state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, the ultra-affordable true wireless earbuds do come with noise reduction and echo cancellation features, as well as Ambient Sound functionality, and yes, a respectable battery life rating of up to 18 hours (6 as far as the buds themselves are concerned and the rest from the bundled wireless charging case).