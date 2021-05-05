LG's AirPods-rivaling Tone Free true wireless earbuds are on sale at a great price (brand new)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Unfortunately, the HBS-FN5W on sale at Woot for a limited time at $64.99 a pair come with a conventional (wireless) charging case rather than one supporting UVnano technology to deliver the world's "cleanest" ever audio by allegedly killing 99.9 percent of bacteria on the speaker mesh of the pricier buds.





On the bright side, you can get a more than decent (non-Pro) AirPods alternative with a water and sweat-resistant IPX4 design, fast charging capabilities, and Meridian-powered high-quality sound for the incredibly low price of 65 bucks. Available in a white hue only from the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer, these bad boys are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged while shipping alongside a full 1-year LG manufacturer warranty.





Originally priced at $129.99, this particular LG Tone Free model still costs north of 100 bucks both on its manufacturer's official US website and on Amazon, so if you hurry, Woot will allow you to make one heck of a deal.





In lack of state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, the ultra-affordable true wireless earbuds do come with noise reduction and echo cancellation features, as well as Ambient Sound functionality, and yes, a respectable battery life rating of up to 18 hours (6 as far as the buds themselves are concerned and the rest from the bundled wireless charging case).



