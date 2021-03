The flagship LG Rainbow has reportedly been delayed indefinitely

The LG Rainbow might never see the light of day

While a decision is made about the future of LG’s smartphone business, the brand has reportedly paused development of the LG Rollable . Now, a new report claims LG has slammed the brakes on its mainstream flagship too.A source familiar with the situation told South Korean outletthat LG and its partnering carriers decided not to proceed with scheduled field testing of the LG Rainbow in late February.The high-end device was originally meant to be released this month as a replacement for the LG V60 ThinQ and LG Velvet , but the person says its release has now been put on hold indefinitely because of the uncertainty surrounding the future of LG's smartphone business.For those of you wondering, the LG Rainbow was expected to offer Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. Stylus support was rumored to be on the cards too, suggesting LG might have been aiming to fill the gap left by Samsung’s Galaxy Note series The LG Rainbow, potentially one of the best Android phones in 2021 , would have been the second smartphone in the new ‘Universal Line’ too. So, in terms of design, it shouldn’t have differed too much from what we saw on the LG Velvet in 2020.Once LG decides the fate and/or direction of its lagging smartphone business, it could proceed with the LG Rainbow’s launch. But for the time being that’s unlikely to happen. We have contacted LG for a comment on the matter and will update this story accordingly.