The flagship LG Rainbow has reportedly been delayed indefinitely
The LG Rainbow might never see the light of day
A source familiar with the situation told South Korean outlet Chosun that LG and its partnering carriers decided not to proceed with scheduled field testing of the LG Rainbow in late February.
For those of you wondering, the LG Rainbow was expected to offer Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. Stylus support was rumored to be on the cards too, suggesting LG might have been aiming to fill the gap left by Samsung’s Galaxy Note series.
Once LG decides the fate and/or direction of its lagging smartphone business, it could proceed with the LG Rainbow’s launch. But for the time being that’s unlikely to happen. We have contacted LG for a comment on the matter and will update this story accordingly.