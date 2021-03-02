Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
LG Android

The flagship LG Rainbow has reportedly been delayed indefinitely

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 02, 2021, 5:43 AM
The flagship LG Rainbow has reportedly been delayed indefinitely
While a decision is made about the future of LG’s smartphone business, the brand has reportedly paused development of the LG Rollable. Now, a new report claims LG has slammed the brakes on its mainstream flagship too.

The LG Rainbow might never see the light of day


A source familiar with the situation told South Korean outlet Chosun that LG and its partnering carriers decided not to proceed with scheduled field testing of the LG Rainbow in late February.

The high-end device was originally meant to be released this month as a replacement for the LG V60 ThinQ and LG Velvet, but the person says its release has now been put on hold indefinitely because of the uncertainty surrounding the future of LG's smartphone business.

For those of you wondering, the LG Rainbow was expected to offer Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. Stylus support was rumored to be on the cards too, suggesting LG might have been aiming to fill the gap left by Samsung’s Galaxy Note series.

The LG Rainbow, potentially one of the best Android phones in 2021, would have been the second smartphone in the new ‘Universal Line’ too. So, in terms of design, it shouldn’t have differed too much from what we saw on the LG Velvet in 2020.

Once LG decides the fate and/or direction of its lagging smartphone business, it could proceed with the LG Rainbow’s launch. But for the time being that’s unlikely to happen. We have contacted LG for a comment on the matter and will update this story accordingly.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Are portless phones the future?
Popular stories
Apple may release an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023
Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 to feature smaller notch and 120Hz LTPO display, says Kuo
Popular stories
Apple to ditch notch for punch-hole, launch 5G iPhone SE in 2022

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Popular stories
T-Mobile unveils yet another killer 5G plan that Verizon and AT&T can't compete with

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless