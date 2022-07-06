 LG metalenses promise ultracompact phone cameras that may not stick out - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

LG metalenses promise ultracompact phone cameras that may not stick out

LG Camera
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
LG metalenses promise ultracompact phone cameras
LG is developing a novel ultrathin lens technology that it says can be applied to phone cameras as well, reports Korean media The Elec. Called metalenses, they eschew the bulky glass or plastic ones on current phones that present the bulk of the camera islands sticking out from out handsets.

The metalens is basically an ultrathin planar structure with nanoparticles scattered on it, which have the ability to shape-shift and focus light like regular lenses, but with the important caveat that the whole set can be made up to one micron thin.

LG says that together with academic research institutions it is developing a microlens that is 1/10,000th of the regular lens thickness and can find application anywhere where micro-cameras are needed.

LG Innotek's CEO added that the company is trying "to implement an ultra-thin lens by replacing the refractive lens with a planar meta surface. To this end, the development of the preform (free form) meta surface unit structure and the optimal design of the unit structure arrangement must be carried out."

Current phone camera lenses, especially ones that have huge sensors underneath like those on the new Xiaomi 12s Ultra, have the tendency to stick out like sore thumbs. Even liquid lenses with variable focus are simply a pouch with liquid inside and still huge compared to the metalens promise.

If LG manages to commercialize its metalens research, we will be in for much thinner phone cameras that might be flush with the rear surface for a change and shave off the ever-increasing weight of our giant handsets.


Samsung confirmed that it is also working on metalenses, so there could soon be veritable competition in the field, which can only benefit us mortal users.

The 512GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can now be had for $299.99, up to $1100 off

With $1000 off for an S21 Ultra trade-in, even one with a cracked screen, and $100 of Samsung credit towards accessories, the S22 Ultra can be had for up to $1100 off. If you are upgrading from a Note 20 Ultra then you can get $825 for your broken oldie, plus 30% off the Galaxy Tab S8 in a bundle with Samsung's finest from the S-line, too.
$1100 off (79%) Trade-in Gift
$299 99
$1399 99
Buy at Samsung
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon adds a sweet new Prime perk worth $120 just in time for Prime Day 2022
Amazon adds a sweet new Prime perk worth $120 just in time for Prime Day 2022
Amazon Prime Day phone accessories deals 2022
Amazon Prime Day phone accessories deals 2022
Hangouts Mobile Apps For Android & iOS are no more
Hangouts Mobile Apps For Android & iOS are no more
TikTok to abandon plans for live shopping expansion in the EU and US
TikTok to abandon plans for live shopping expansion in the EU and US
Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals 2022: early deals are here
Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals 2022: early deals are here
Take a look at the enormous 1-inch camera sensor in this Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown
Take a look at the enormous 1-inch camera sensor in this Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown

Popular stories

An iPhone 14 Pro Max price leak pegs the flagship specs at a higher tag
An iPhone 14 Pro Max price leak pegs the flagship specs at a higher tag
Samsung working to bring foldable phones to regular folks with Galaxy A Fold and Flip
Samsung working to bring foldable phones to regular folks with Galaxy A Fold and Flip
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless