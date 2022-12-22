Best Buy makes the 256GB Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 a terrific multimedia bargain

Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

How much are you willing to spend on a portable entertainment machine with a lot of internal storage space and "all-day" battery life this Christmas? $400? $500? More? 

What if we were to tell you a decidedly feature-packed 11-inch tablet with a built-in kickstand, 8GB RAM count, and a whopping 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room can be yours right now for as little as $269.99? Would you rush into a brick and mortar Best Buy store to try to get your hands on such an ultra-affordable Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 unit by Saturday, December 24?

If so, you'll be delighted to know that's still possible, and so are free nationwide deliveries after Christmas but before the New Year. This somewhat unconventional and undoubtedly reasonably priced Android slate is all out of stock on its manufacturer's official US website, however, so Best Buy might not be able to keep its latest killer deal going for a very long time.

At a $349.99 list price currently marked down by a cool 80 bucks, the Yoga Tab 11 is obviously not a direct high-end competitor to the likes of Apple's newest iPad Pros or Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 family.

If you can afford it, we'd definitely also recommend the fifth-gen iPad Air over this MediaTek G90T-powered mid-ranger. But compared to something like the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, iPad 9, or even the iPad 10, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 offers some seriously great value for your money.

We're talking four JBL speakers, a reasonably large 11-inch LCD screen equipped with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, microSD storage expansion, up to 15 hours of uninterrupted video playback between (fast 20W) charges, and last but not least, a Microsoft Surface-inspired kickstand designed to prop up the tablet for comfortable gaming and Netflix binge-watching on the move.

By no means the world's most powerful or versatile tablet money can buy right now, the Yoga Tab 11 is clearly an excellent budget-friendly solution for playing movies, TV shows, and even certain games while traveling home this Christmas... or the next. Too bad the software support is... not great.
