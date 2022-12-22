Best Buy makes the 256GB Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 a terrific multimedia bargain





What if we were to tell you a decidedly feature-packed 11-inch tablet with a built-in kickstand, 8GB RAM count, and a whopping 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room can be yours right now for as little as $269.99? Would you rush into a brick and mortar Best Buy store to try to get your hands on such an ultra-affordable Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 unit by Saturday, December 24?

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Storm Gray $80 off (23%) $269 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy





If so, you'll be delighted to know that's still possible, and so are free nationwide deliveries after Christmas but before the New Year. This somewhat unconventional and undoubtedly reasonably priced Android slate is all out of stock on its manufacturer's official US website, however, so Best Buy might not be able to keep its latest killer deal going for a very long time.













We're talking four JBL speakers, a reasonably large 11-inch LCD screen equipped with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, microSD storage expansion, up to 15 hours of uninterrupted video playback between (fast 20W) charges, and last but not least, a Microsoft Surface-inspired kickstand designed to prop up the tablet for comfortable gaming and Netflix binge-watching on the move.





By no means the world's most powerful or versatile tablet money can buy right now, the Yoga Tab 11 is clearly an excellent budget-friendly solution for playing movies, TV shows, and even certain games while traveling home this Christmas... or the next. Too bad the software support is... not great.

How much are you willing to spend on a portable entertainment machine with a lot of internal storage space and "all-day" battery life this Christmas? $400? $500? More?