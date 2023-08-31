Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

The amazing Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is now £235 off on Amazon UK and comes with a keyboard and a pen

Tablets Deals Lenovo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The amazing Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is now £235 off on Amazon UK and comes with a keyboard and a pen
Apple and Samsung may be the kings of Tablet space, with their tablets being the most sought after, but if you are willing to go for a Lenovo tablet instead and live in the UK, you will score one truly amazing deal.

At the moment, the 128GB variant of the first generation Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is on sale with a sweet 39% discount on Amazon. On top of that, the tablet is bundled with a keyboard and a pen, which means you are scoring additional savings since you won't need to buy those separately. In other words, you will score £235 worth of savings and get an awesome tablet with a keyboard and a pen if you take advantage of this deal right now.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: Save £235!

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is currently £235 OFF on Amazon UK. Grab one at a discount while you can. The tablet offers incredible battery life and is great for entertainment.
£235 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon


Right off the bat, we must note that the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is not a mobile powerhouse, so don't expect a stellar performance out of it. That said, its Snapdragon 730G chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM will be enough for day-to-day tasks like browsing the web, your socials, and streaming videos.

Moreover, the tablet comes with an 11.5-inch display with 1600 x 2560p resolution that also supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision technologies. All this makes the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro just perfect for binge-watching Netflix while mellowing out on your sofa.

Additionally, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro packs an 8600 mAh battery that is really hard to kill, so you will binge-watch for hours until you completely drain your tablet.

In short, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro may not feature top-tier high-end silicon, but it's a top choice for someone in the market for an entertainment tablet with a big screen and incredible battery life. Furthermore, the fact that the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is now even more affordable and comes bundled with a keyboard and a pen makes it just irresistible. So go and grab one of these while are discounted on Amazon UK.

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless