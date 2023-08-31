The amazing Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is now £235 off on Amazon UK and comes with a keyboard and a pen





Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: Save £235! The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is currently £235 OFF on Amazon UK. Grab one at a discount while you can. The tablet offers incredible battery life and is great for entertainment. £235 off (39%) Buy at Amazon



Right off the bat, we must note that the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is not a mobile powerhouse, so don't expect a stellar performance out of it. That said, its Snapdragon 730G chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM will be enough for day-to-day tasks like browsing the web, your socials, and streaming videos.



Moreover, the tablet comes with an 11.5-inch display with 1600 x 2560p resolution that also supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision technologies. All this makes the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro just perfect for binge-watching Netflix while mellowing out on your sofa.



Additionally, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro packs an 8600 mAh battery that is really hard to kill, so you will binge-watch for hours until you completely drain your tablet.



In short, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro may not feature top-tier high-end silicon, but it's a top choice for someone in the market for an entertainment tablet with a big screen and incredible battery life. Furthermore, the fact that the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is now even more affordable and comes bundled with a keyboard and a pen makes it just irresistible. So go and grab one of these while are discounted on Amazon UK.

Apple and Samsung may be the kings of Tablet space, with their tablets being the most sought after, but if you are willing to go for a Lenovo tablet instead and live in the UK, you will score one truly amazing deal.At the moment, the 128GB variant of the first generation Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is on sale with a sweet 39% discount on Amazon. On top of that, the tablet is bundled with a keyboard and a pen, which means you are scoring additional savings since you won't need to buy those separately. In other words, you will score £235 worth of savings and get an awesome tablet with a keyboard and a pen if you take advantage of this deal right now.