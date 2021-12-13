Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Android Tablets Deals Lenovo

The popular Lenovo Tab P11 mid-ranger gets an incredible last-minute holiday 'doorbuster price drop'

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The popular Lenovo Tab P11 mid-ranger gets an incredible last-minute holiday 'doorbuster price drop'
Although the tablet market as a whole performed rather poorly between July and September 2021, Lenovo impressively managed to be the only one of the global top five vendors to (modestly) improve its sales numbers compared to the same period of last year.

That's right, the company trumped both Apple and Samsung... from that one key standpoint while eclipsing Amazon and Huawei in terms of actual shipments, which is also no small feat. Obviously, we have no way to know exactly what Lenovo slates are outselling the always popular Fire lineup or even certain iPads and Galaxy Tab models, but the Tab P11 is definitely one of the first names that comes to mind.

Lenovo Tab P11

128GB Storage, 4GB RAM

$80 off (29%)
$199 99
$279 99
Buy at Lenovo

We're not talking about the Pro or Plus variants, mind you, but rather the good old fashioned "standard" model, which is currently on sale stateside for as little as $199.99 with 128 gigs of internal storage space.

That's down from an already very reasonable list price of $279.99, and if you need a good reason to hurry and pick this bad boy up before Christmas, we should probably point out that the same Android-based tablet shows up as "temporarily unavailable" on Lenovo's official US website at the time of this writing in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration.

That means the slightly higher-end version could also "temporarily" go out of stock soon or even be discontinued altogether, leaving bargain hunters with a choice between Amazon's Fire HD 10 Plus, currently on sale starting at $130, and Samsung's $230 and up Galaxy Tab A7 10.4.

Compared to the latter, the $200 Lenovo Tab P11 you're looking at here comes with a lot more local digital hoarding room, as well as a larger battery squeezed into a very similar package, with slightly more screen real estate also in tow.

The aptly named 11-inch Tab P11 is, meanwhile, better than the newest Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus models in every single conceivable way, from processing power to sound quality and, arguably, software too thanks to a pre-loaded version of Android capable of fully accessing Google's Play Store.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Realistic-looking Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Note dummies highlight their stark differences
by Anam Hamid,  0
Realistic-looking Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Note dummies highlight their stark differences
Samsung S22 Ultra aka Note 22 pops up at the FCC with an S Pen like no other
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung S22 Ultra aka Note 22 pops up at the FCC with an S Pen like no other
The best Apple Watch 7 deal since Black Friday is back
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
The best Apple Watch 7 deal since Black Friday is back
New update to Chromecast with Google TV brings improved Dolby Vision and more
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
New update to Chromecast with Google TV brings improved Dolby Vision and more
Zoom test: Pixel 6 Pro vs Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max
by Preslav Kateliev,  2
Zoom test: Pixel 6 Pro vs Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max
Galaxy S22 vs. iPhone 14: Apple isn't the expensive brand anymore
by Rado Minkov,  3
Galaxy S22 vs. iPhone 14: Apple isn't the expensive brand anymore
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless