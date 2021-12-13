The popular Lenovo Tab P11 mid-ranger gets an incredible last-minute holiday 'doorbuster price drop'

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That's right, the company trumped both Apple and Samsung... from that one key standpoint while eclipsing Amazon and Huawei in terms of actual shipments, which is also no small feat. Obviously, we have no way to know exactly what Lenovo slates are outselling the always popular Fire lineup or even certain iPads and Galaxy Tab models, but the Tab P11 is definitely one of the first names that comes to mind.





We're not talking about the Pro or Plus variants, mind you, but rather the good old fashioned "standard" model, which is currently on sale stateside for as little as $199.99 with 128 gigs of internal storage space.





That's down from an already very reasonable list price of $279.99, and if you need a good reason to hurry and pick this bad boy up before Christmas, we should probably point out that the same Android-based tablet shows up as "temporarily unavailable" on Lenovo's official US website at the time of this writing in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration.





That means the slightly higher-end version could also "temporarily" go out of stock soon or even be discontinued altogether, leaving bargain hunters with a choice between Amazon's Fire HD 10 Plus, currently on sale starting at $130, and Samsung's $230 and up Galaxy Tab A7 10.4.





Compared to the latter, the $200 Lenovo Tab P11 you're looking at here comes with a lot more local digital hoarding room, as well as a larger battery squeezed into a very similar package, with slightly more screen real estate also in tow.





The aptly named 11-inch Tab P11 is, meanwhile, better than the newest Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus models in every single conceivable way, from processing power to sound quality and, arguably, software too thanks to a pre-loaded version of Android capable of fully accessing Google's Play Store.

