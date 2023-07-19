One of Lenovo's cheapest 2023 tablets is even cheaper than usual at Best Buy right now





All of that being said, it's incredibly hard to put together a list of the best budget tablets out there without including at least two or three Lenovo-made products like the aptly titled Tab M8 (Gen 4) and Tab M9.

Lenovo Tab M9 Android 12, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Dual Tone Metal Design, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 9-Inch IPS Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, microSD Card Slot, Arctic Grey Color $40 off (29%) $99 99 $139 99 Buy at BestBuy





The latter 9-inch model is regularly priced at a very reasonable $139.99 and up, but for a presumably limited time, you can reduce that to a truly unbeatable and simply irresistible $99.99.





This extraordinary new $40 (or 28 percent) discount, which seems to be exclusively available at Best Buy, somehow manages to surpass Amazon's recent $30 Prime Day markdown without asking, well, anything of you.





You don't need a special membership or to meet any other conditions right now to save that 40 bucks and get a surprisingly premium-looking slate made out of metal at its lowest ever price.





Like the even cheaper (and humbler) Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4, the Tab M9 has only been released earlier this year , running Android 12 on the software side of things while packing a relatively powerful MediaTek Helio G80 processor under its hood and 3 gigs of RAM paired with 32GB internal storage space in this deeply discounted entry-level configuration.





The HD (1340 x 800) IPS screen and the 8MP rear and 2MP front-facing cameras are obviously nothing to write home about, but the 5,100mAh battery promises to keep the lights on for up to a solid 13 hours of video playback between charges (no doubt helped by a frugal display and energy-efficient chipset), and the dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology also sound pretty tremendous (both figuratively and literally) for such a crazy low price point.





It's genuinely difficult to think of a better or even a comparable tablet at a similar price today, and believe it or not, even the aforementioned fourth-gen M8 is (slightly) costlier at the time of this writing with only 2GB RAM and several other downgraded features and specs.