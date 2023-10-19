Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

The powerful Lenovo Tab Extreme, Lenovo's biggest tablet, is again on sale and even comes with a keyboard and pen

Tablets Deals Lenovo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The powerful Lenovo Tab Extreme, Lenovo's biggest tablet, is again on sale and even comes with a key
Apple and Samsung may be the kings of the tablet market, but Lenovo is also a really strong player in the world of slates. And right now, its biggest tablet ever made, the Lenovo Tab Extreme, can be yours for less, making it a true bargain.

How much less? Well, the tablet is currently $100 off at both Best Buy and Lenovo itself. This means you can currently get one for $999.99 instead of $1,099.99 if you pull the trigger on this deal. Granted, that's still a lot of money to spend; however, you are not getting only a tablet here. You see, the slate comes bundled with a keyboard and a stylus — Precision Pen 3 — so you are getting two very useful accessories included in the box, and you won't have to spend extra cash to get them separately, which is pretty awesome.

Lenovo Tab Extreme: Save $100!

Get the Lenovo Tab Extreme from Lenovo itself and save $100 in the process. The tablet has a lot to offer and even comes with a keyboard and a stylus inside the box.
$100 off (9%)
$999 99
$1099 99
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Tab Extreme: Now $100 OFF at Best Buy!

Get the Lenovo Tab Extreme from Best Buy and score savings of $100. The tablet has a lot to offer and even comes with a keyboard and a stylus inside the box.
$100 off (9%)
$999 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy


On top of that, the Lenovo Tab Extreme just has a lot going for it. Its biggest selling point, no doubt, is the huge and extremely gorgeous 14.5-inch OLED display with a 3,000 x 1,876-pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the screen supports technologies such as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, which make the watching experience even more amazing. In other words, you will be pleased with how awesome your favorite TV series look when you watch them on your new fancy tablet.

Since Lenovo Tab Extreme falls into the top-tier tablet space, it also has a lot to offer in terms of performance. It packs 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space and is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which packs a lot of punch. The slate has enough firepower to deal with daily tasks without any issues, and it's good for gaming as well, although you may notice some occasional stutters when playing more demanding titles.

In addition to its beautiful display and nice performance, the tablet comes equipped with a humongous 12,300mAh battery, which has enough juice to get you through the day without the need to charge. Furthermore, the slate supports pretty fast 68W wired charging.

As you can see, the Lenovo Tab Extreme is indeed an awesome tablet, which packs an amazing display, great performance, and nice battery life. Also, let's not forget you are getting a keyboard and a stylus included in the box with that bad boy, which further tips the scales in its favor. Furthermore, you can now get it with a sweet discount. Just be sure to act quickly and get one right now since that awesome discount won't be there forever.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless