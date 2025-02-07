Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Leica's new Lux grip will give your iPhone a pro camera feel, but it'll cost you

If you enjoy photography but don't want to invest in a full-on camera, and you're an iPhone user who wishes it had a better grip for snapping photos, Leica's got something you might like – assuming you've got more than $300 to spare.

Leica has just unveiled the Leica Lux Grip, a new accessory designed to make your iPhone feel more like one of its dedicated cameras while using the Leica Lux app, which is iOS-exclusive. This grip adds a DSLR-style handle to your phone, complete with customizable function buttons, a two-stage shutter button, and even a control dial. You can pick one up for $329 at select Leica stores, the brand's online shop, and other specialty retailers.

The Lux Grip attaches to your iPhone using MagSafe. | Image credit – Leica

The Lux Grip from Leica is crafted with an aluminum housing in sleek black and weighs 130 grams. It attaches to your iPhone using MagSafe and works whether you're holding your phone vertically or horizontally. It's designed to be compatible with iPhone models starting from the iPhone 12.

Leica also packs a 300mAh battery into the grip, which is capable of powering up to 1,000 shots. When it needs a recharge, you can juice it up via USB-C, with a full charge taking around two hours.

The Lux Grip connects to your iPhone via Bluetooth, but to make the most of it, you'll need to use it with Leica's own mobile app, which mimics the look and feel of the company's iconic lenses and vintage gear. So, no, it won't work with Apple's Camera app.



While the Leica Lux app itself is free, to unlock the full range of features, you'll need to shell out $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually for a subscription. The grip comes with a one-year Pro subscription included, but after that, you'll have to pay up to continue enjoying the premium functions – kind of a sting, considering the hefty $329 price tag for the grip alone.

Plus, if spending $329 on an iPhone accessory doesn't hit your wallet too hard, Leica also offers a $60 leather case for the Lux Grip, complete with a pocket for an AirTag. On the bright side, if you get a new iPhone, you can still reuse the grip – you just need to swap out the MagSafe base plate.

 

Now, while the Lux Grip certainly carries a hefty price tag, the "Lux" in its name makes it clear that it's aimed at those who are willing to pay for premium gear – and no doubt, there will be enthusiasts who'll grab one.

However, for most users, other alternatives might make more sense. Take, for example, the recently unveiled Belkin Stage Power Grip. It not only features a button for snapping photos and starting video recordings, but it also packs a much larger 10,000mAh battery that can charge your iPhone while you shoot. While Belkin hasn't revealed the exact price for the accessory yet (it will land in stores in May), it did mention that it plans to keep it under $80.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

