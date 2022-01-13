If you’re still using Legacy Google Voice, it’s time to move

Legacy Google Voice features that won’t work after migration

Call-to-listen voicemail access: To check your voicemail from a call, you must turn on the “Call-to-listen” feature and set a PIN. When you call your number to check your voicemail, enter the PIN. Learn how to call Google Voice to check your voicemail.

To check your voicemail from a call, you must turn on the “Call-to-listen” feature and set a PIN. When you call your number to check your voicemail, enter the PIN. Learn how to call Google Voice to check your voicemail. Call forward rules for SIP devices for Fiber phones only: Call forward rules based on your contacts or caller ID no longer apply if you use a Fiber phone. Calls from contacts or caller IDs with forward rules will ring your desktop phone (SIP device).

Call forward rules based on your contacts or caller ID no longer apply if you use a Fiber phone. Calls from contacts or caller IDs with forward rules will ring your desktop phone (SIP device). Call notes: To save your notes, use Google Takeout and download your data before the end of March 2022. To learn more, read Remove notes from Legacy Voice.

To save your notes, use Google Takeout and download your data before the end of March 2022. To learn more, read Remove notes from Legacy Voice. “Do not disturb” timer: Do not disturb is available in Google Voice, but you can no longer set a timer. Learn how to send Google Voice calls to voicemail.

Do not disturb is available in Google Voice, but you can no longer set a timer. Learn how to send Google Voice calls to voicemail. Non-USD currencies: Google Voice is only available in the U.S. You can only buy Google Voice credits in US dollars (USD). In the near future, all non-USD credit balances will be automatically converted to USD, and auto-recharging in non-USD will be disabled. Learn more.

Google Voice is only available in the U.S. You can only buy Google Voice credits in US dollars (USD). In the near future, all non-USD credit balances will be automatically converted to USD, and auto-recharging in non-USD will be disabled. Learn more. Ring schedule: Ring schedule isn’t available. If you used this feature in legacy Google Voice, in the latest Google Voice experience, calls will ring your phone any time of day. If you have a smartphone, you can use your phone’s “Do not disturb” feature to ignore notifications and calls at certain times.

Ring schedule isn’t available. If you used this feature in legacy Google Voice, in the latest Google Voice experience, calls will ring your phone any time of day. If you have a smartphone, you can use your phone’s “Do not disturb” feature to ignore notifications and calls at certain times. Settings for Call Forwarding: There’s no setting for Carrier Call Forwarding in the latest Google Voice experience. Carrier-forwarded calls from your linked number automatically go to your Google Voice voicemail. It isn’t possible to have carrier-forwarded calls from a linked number ring on all your devices. If you want your devices to ring from your carrier number, port your number to Google Voice.

There’s no setting for Carrier Call Forwarding in the latest Google Voice experience. Carrier-forwarded calls from your linked number automatically go to your Google Voice voicemail. It isn’t possible to have carrier-forwarded calls from a linked number ring on all your devices. If you want your devices to ring from your carrier number, port your number to Google Voice. Unauthenticated access to voicemails through links: In Google Voice, you must sign in to your Google Voice account to access your voicemail.

In Google Voice, you must sign in to your Google Voice account to access your voicemail. Voicemail-only accounts: If you have a voicemail-only account without a Google Voice number, upgrade to a full Google Voice account.

mid-February.

The Call Forwarding feature changes seem to be the most substantial and bear the biggest impact on migrating legacy users. Basically, all your forwarded calls will go automatically to VoiceMail without an option to get them on another linked device.The changes in the Ring Schedule and Do Not Disturb Timer could also potentially annoy some people. You will have to rely on your phone’s DND mode to take care of those, you won’t be able to set them up in Google Voice once you migrate. The phase-out of the Google Voice legacy website will start sometime in