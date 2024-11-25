Leaked renders from the 2025 Moto G 5G reveal a familiar design with an additional camera sensor





Motorola is gearing up to release the successor to its popular Moto G 5G (2024) budget phone. Leaked renders from tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, in collaboration with 91mobiles , give us a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming Moto G 5G (2025).The design seems to retain the familiar look of its predecessor, with a camera module that smoothly blends into the phone's back and frame. This design choice, reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, was a standout feature of the Moto G 5G (2024). However, there's a noticeable difference this time around. The Moto G 5G (2025) appears to sport more than two camera sensors on the rear, a significant upgrade from the dual-camera setup of its predecessor.





The leaked renders also showcase other design elements. The front of the device features a traditional punch-hole display with a noticeable chin bezel at the bottom. The middle frame boasts flat edges, a common trend among many popular Android phones this year. Interestingly, Motorola seems to be sticking with the 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature that is becoming increasingly rare in modern smartphones.





Moto G 5G leaked renders | Images and video credit — 91Mobiles





Based on the information accompanying the renders, the Moto G 5G (2025) is expected to pack a 6.6-inch display within its 167.2 x 76.4 x 8.17mm frame (9.6mm including the rear camera bump). The camera setup is rumored to include a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a third sensor yet to be identified. Selfie enthusiasts can likely expect an 8MP front-facing camera.



Under the hood, the device is anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor and a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It will likely come with at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB. Software-wise, the phone is expected to run on Under the hood, the device is anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor and a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It will likely come with at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB. Software-wise, the phone is expected to run on Android 14 with Motorola's MyUX interface on top. If Motorola follows its previous release patterns, we might see the Moto G 5G (2025) hit the market as early as the first quarter of 2025.



It's interesting to see Motorola sticking with a familiar design language while also introducing key upgrades like an expanded camera system. I can appreciate a good budget phone, so I'm curious to see how the Moto G 5G (2025) performs in real-world use, especially with the rumored Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor and the larger battery.