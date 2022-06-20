Leaked graphic shows how you will be able to unlock an Android phone with a smartwatch

And here's that animation in context of the settings screen it belongs to. pic.twitter.com/OeQH09KyI7 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 20, 2022







Nearby Unlock will probably debut with the Pixel Watch this fall, and it's expected to be available on eligible Wear OS 3 devices only.

As we can see, in order to use Nearby Unlock, you must first ensure that your watch isn't locked and that it's on your wrist. After that, you will only need to move your wearable closer to your phone, and your handset will unlock itself. When your mobile device is unlocked, you will receive a notification on your smartwatch that, when tapped, will lock your phone again. Of course, you will be able to turn Nearby Unlock on or off from the settings on your smartphone.