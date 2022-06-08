A new leak hints that you will probably need to install a separate app for your Pixel Watch
At the moment, when you want to set up a Wear OS watch, you need to download the Wear OS app from the Google Play Store. An exception is only Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 series, for which you need to use Samsung's Galaxy Wearable app. But now, a new Pixel Watch leak hints that Google's first-ever smartwatch may be an exception too and that to set up your Pixel Watch, you will probably need to download a separate app.
However, the page says that in order to set up your watch for Smart Unlock, you will need to connect it to your phone via the Google Pixel Watch app. This part right here shows that Google could indeed be cooking up a separate app for its Pixel Watch, which could be used to set up and manage the wearable in the same way Samsung's Galaxy Wearable app does with the Galaxy Watch 4 series.
In a teardown of the installation file for the latest version of the Google Play Services beta, the folks at 9to5Google managed to activate a settings page for a new service called "Smart Unlock." Smart Unlock will probably debut with the Pixel Watch and will automatically unlock your Android phone as long as your smartwatch is unlocked, on your wrist, and is close to your handset.
Image from 9to5Google
However, the page says that in order to set up your watch for Smart Unlock, you will need to connect it to your phone via the Google Pixel Watch app. This part right here shows that Google could indeed be cooking up a separate app for its Pixel Watch, which could be used to set up and manage the wearable in the same way Samsung's Galaxy Wearable app does with the Galaxy Watch 4 series.
Of course, there is a probability that the Google Pixel Watch app could function as a companion app instead of a replacer for the Wear OS application. Either way, it will be interesting to see what this Google Pixel Watch app is all about and what features it will bring. Unless there are some other leaks regarding this application, we guess we will see more of it this fall when Google officially reveals its first-ever smartwatch.
Things that are NOT allowed: