Latest scam has the FBI issuing a warning for iOS, Android users that you need to read

If you're like me, you are probably sick of the phishing expeditions made by cyber crooks trying to convince you that you forgot to pay for a toll on a trip you took to somewhere you never went on a date you never left home. The goal wasn't to take your lousy $7 but to get you to turn over personal information such as credit card data and possibly even social security numbers that could help the criminals score an even bigger haul.









In addition to sending emails, the scammers also use phone calls that pretend to be from law enforcement or government officials, What makes this scam so hard to spot is that the criminals spoof caller ID so these bogus calls can seem to be made from a government agency's legitimate phone number. The Feds tell those who receive such a call to hang up right away and report the phone call to law enforcement. The FBI is warning iOS and Android users about the latest scam to hit your phone's display. In a release from the FBI's Philadelphia field office , the agency warns about the latest scam which involves sending emails that include impersonations of law enforcement or government officials. Like most phishing campaigns, the bad guys are attempting to "extort money or steal personally identifiable information."In addition to sending emails, the scammers also use phone calls that pretend to be from law enforcement or government officials, What makes this scam so hard to spot is that the criminals spoof caller ID so these bogus calls can seem to be made from a government agency's legitimate phone number. The Feds tell those who receive such a call to hang up right away and report the phone call to law enforcement.

If you're not sure if an email or call is real, the FBI says that it never will:



