Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Android, iPhone users need to be alert as the number of these dangerous texts sent has risen 604%

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Android
A scammer dressed in a hoodie checks out how his latest scam is doing on his phone.
Over the last few weeks I have seen an increase in the number of texts sent to me that accuse me of failing to pay a toll. I've ignored them and so should you. Last month we told you that the U.S. government was warning iPhone and Android users to delete these texts and now the cops are also issuing a similar warning. These bogus texts usually say that you failed to pay a small toll fee, usually in the $4 to $9 range. The text mentions a $50 late fee and warns that additional and higher late fees will be added if payment is not received soon.

Most people immediately freak out at the amount of the late fee and head straight to their wallet or purse to make the payment to stop the threat of higher and higher late fees. But paying the first $55-$70 is the least of your problems if you don't delete these texts right away as authorities recommend. If you make the tragic decision to pay the toll, you'll be asked to tap on a link to access a payments page.

Example of the toll fee text scam.
What an unpaid toll-fee scam text looks like. | Image credit-Guardio

On this page, you will type in credit card info and other personal information including passwords and social security numbers. Many people will fill out this data and send it to the scammers because these guys have become so adept at knowing what to write to get you to respond immediately providing them with all of the information they need to access your personal accounts and wipe you out. 

The number of bogus toll-fee texts sent to potential victims is on the rise in 2025.
The number of unpaid toll-fee scam texts sent has been rising since the start of 2025. | Image credit-Guardio

Cops say that iPhone and Android users should delete and report every text received. That probably doesn't account for texts from friends, family, and people you know, but you should never tap on a link to give up personal data including birthdays, account numbers, passwords, stock holdings and information about your phone including its unique IMEI number. Most companies will not send you a text requesting your personal information.

According to cybersecurity firm Guardio, since the start of 2025 the number of unpaid toll-fee scam texts has risen an incredible 604%. Sequentially, the number of such texts sent in the first week of this month rose 98%. If you do receive such a text and worry whether it is real, call the toll agency using a different phone number than the one listed on the text and have them confirm the amount you owe, if any.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
Verizon users are pretty far from being OK with what the carrier installs on their phones
Verizon users are pretty far from being OK with what the carrier installs on their phones

Latest News

Best Buy has the ageless 256GB OnePlus 12R on sale at a new record low price, but not for long
Best Buy has the ageless 256GB OnePlus 12R on sale at a new record low price, but not for long
Possibly the best Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal yet: Save $120 and enjoy premium sound, if you don't mind one thing
Possibly the best Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal yet: Save $120 and enjoy premium sound, if you don't mind one thing
Best Buy turns the Lenovo Tab M9 into an absolute steal, but only for a day
Best Buy turns the Lenovo Tab M9 into an absolute steal, but only for a day
With the Pixel 9a, Google is about to repeat a huge mistake it made with the Pixel 6
With the Pixel 9a, Google is about to repeat a huge mistake it made with the Pixel 6
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase
Google to get surprising new partner to help design its seventh-gen AI chip
Google to get surprising new partner to help design its seventh-gen AI chip
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless