Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

Latest Android 13 QPR2 beta update makes it easier to customize your Pixel

Android Software updates Google
3
Latest Android 13 QPR2 beta update makes it easier to customize your Pixel
Yesterday's release of Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 not only exterminated some bugs as we pointed out yesterday, but it also added some new features including one that gives Pixel users the ability to get a better look at what the impact of a new wallpaper selection will be to their phone. Choosing the wallpaper for your handset might not seem like a big deal, but there are many, like this writer, who gives this choice a great deal of thought. Others probably either don't care about it or aren't aware that the wallpaper on their phone can be changed.

For phone enthusiasts, putting time and effort into setting up their device includes personalizing the one tool that they carry around with them all day and all night. And since you can always use a photo as wallpaper, customizing your home screen is only limited by your artistic capabilities.

Google is testing a screen-wide preview for Pixel wallpaper - Latest Android 13 QPR2 beta update makes it easier to customize your Pixel
Google is testing a screen-wide preview for Pixel wallpaper

Pixel users have a big selection of stock wallpaper to choose from and during some quarterly feature drops, Google has disseminated special wallpaper options. For example, the last feature drop in December included wallpaper created by artist Morgan Harper Nichols that focused on how those with disabilities view the world. Nichols is autistic which helps to give her this perspective.

Pixel users have a large number of wallpapers to choose from. Going to Settings > Wallpaper & style >Change wallpaper gives Pixel users the ability to pick wallpaper from the following categories:

  • My photos
  • Bloom
  • Live Bloom
  • Living Universe
  • Motif
  • Community Lens
  • Curated Culture
  • For Fun
  • Textures
  • Life
  • Earth
  • Art
  • Cityscapes (my favorite)
  • Live wallpapers

After you choose the wallpaper you want, you get to see a preview of  how your home screen and lock screen will look with the new backdrop. But the preview image is improved with the latest beta version. With Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3, the wallpaper preview takes up the entire display which gives the Pixel user a more accurate representation of what the home screen will look like.

The improved feature was discovered by Esper's Mishaal Rahman who included examples of the old UI and the new UI in a tweet. In a second tweet, Rahman shared a screenshot of  what the revamped Wallpaper & style app looks like although he says that it is unfinished. The stable version of Android 13 QPR2 should be released next month and by then Google could be done revising the app.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Twitter will now let any user appeal account suspensions
Twitter will now let any user appeal account suspensions
You can now save up to £648 on a brand-new Galaxy S23 if you pre-order it from Vodafone UK
You can now save up to £648 on a brand-new Galaxy S23 if you pre-order it from Vodafone UK
Twitter may soon start asking for your ID in order to verify if you are a real person
Twitter may soon start asking for your ID in order to verify if you are a real person
OnePlus tried way too hard to troll Samsung's Galaxy S23 series launch
OnePlus tried way too hard to troll Samsung's Galaxy S23 series launch
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra opts for Adobe Lightroom as the go-to RAW image processor
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra opts for Adobe Lightroom as the go-to RAW image processor
Want to see an iPhone survive being deep fried? Here is your chance
Want to see an iPhone survive being deep fried? Here is your chance

Popular stories

Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless