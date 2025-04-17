Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Microsoft Laptops
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
As many of you know, there's been a new Outlook for quite some time now for Windows users; however, many traditionalists are still using the Outlook Classic program. Now, it's been struck by a bug that Microsoft recently acknowledged.

The issue is pretty major and increased dramatically CPU usage, which could go all the way up to 50% when just typing in the app. Microsoft notes that the bug shows up when typing on the classic Outlook for Windows, with some users experiencing a CPU spike of 30 to 50%, which also increases the power consumption. You can see this by opening Task Manager while you type.

Surprisingly, this issue has existed since November of last year, but it just now getting acknowledged by Microsoft. Back then, plenty of users went to social media to report their complaints. In Microsoft's Community forum, a user explains that while they're typing, CPU usage goes significantly up, and when they stop, it returns quickly to 1%.

Of course, as any of us would do if we're experiencing the bug, people have tried deactivating add-ins, Graphic acceleration, and even spell-check options. None of it helped, unfortunately. The issue seems to be affecting users in the Current, Monthly Enterprise, or Insider channels, which are running Outlook Version 2406 Build 17726.20126 and later.

Microsoft is now working on a permanent fix for the irritating bug. Meanwhile, the company recommends that the affected users transition to the Semi-Annual Channel release, which remains unaffected by the bug.

On top of that, it seems the bug is showing only to Windows 11 users, which could potentially mean Windows 10 users are spared (although they have other troubles to deal with.)

To switch to the Semi-Annual Channel, you can either use the Office Deployment tool or if you're more tech-savvy, you can also go for a registry key addition. Both ways are detailed in Microsoft's support document acknowledging the bug.

To add the registry key, these are the instructions:
  1. Open a Command Prompt, select Run as administrator
  2. Paste the command: reg add HKLM\Software\Policies\Microsoft\office\16.0\common\officeupdate /v updatebranch /t REG_SZ /d SemiAnnual
  3. Hit enter 
  4. Then, go to File, then Office Account, then Update Options, and select "Update Now" to switch to the Semi-Annual Channel.

For now, that's the only workaround available if the bug is affecting you and draining your CPU power. That's especially annoying if you're on a laptop, as the subsequent battery drain may be a huge bother if you're out and about.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile may have to dial back satellite ambitions and ask customers to settle for basics
T-Mobile may have to dial back satellite ambitions and ask customers to settle for basics
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
T-Mobile T-Life update to bring back dearly missed feature and keep you away from stores
T-Mobile T-Life update to bring back dearly missed feature and keep you away from stores

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
Ultimate phone data plan, no extra fees, and a 5-year price guarantee!
Ultimate phone data plan, no extra fees, and a 5-year price guarantee!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless