Laptop-killer 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro drops to lowest price since release

Tablets are no longer just media consumption devices and that's especially true of the 2022 iPad Pro and if you have been thinking about picking one up, the 512GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is on sale.





Apple's first in-house Mac chip had the entire industry on its toes and performance and power efficiency keep getting better with each generation. Apple has been generous enough to equip its higher-end tablets with M-series chips, which makes them more like mini-computers, giving them the ultimate leg up over most other top tablets which are nowhere near as fast.





512GB M2 iPad Pro 12.9-inch A glorious miniLED screen, beastly M2 chip, Lidar scanner, and Apple's app library make the 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro perfect for anyone looking for a tablet that's more than just a media consumption device. $100 off (7%) Buy at Amazon





The device has enough power to take on anything you throw its way and you will struggle to push it to its limits, so this is absolutely the slate for you if you like future-proofing your purchases and can't stand stutters and lags.





The M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro sits on top of the iPad lineup. It's the only iPad with the cutting-edge mini LED tech and the visuals are stunning. The tablet has a 120Hz refresh rate which makes content look smooth and fluid. The large size gives you a roomy canvas for jotting down notes and sketching using the Apple Pencil and also provides more clarity than smaller tablets.





The iPad Pro is extremely lightweight, so it's easy to carry around. The 2022 variants come with a neat trick called Apple Pencil Hover which basically makes the stylus act like a cursor when you bring it close to the screen.





Multitasking has gotten better with the latest version of the iPad operating system and the variant that Amazon has on sale has 512GB of storage, so you'll have ample GBs to use.





The 512GB M2 iPad Pro retails for $1,399 and you can save $100 on it right now. This is the lowest this model has ever gone and $1,299 is actually a great price for a device that will last you for years to come and can easily replace a laptop.