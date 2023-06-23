June "Super Update" will prevent Galaxy S23, S22 users from disabling Emergency SOS

The June "Super Update" that soon will be disseminated to all Galaxy S23 models optimizes the cameras, exterminates bugs, and might even improve the battery life of the flagship series. Those are improvements any phone owner would like. But it also does something else that you might not like. According to SamMobile , with the update, the Emergency SOS Android feature is enabled permanently with no option to turn it off.





Emergency SOS is a feature that allows users to contact emergency services (or 911 in the U.S.) by pressing the power button five times quickly. This matches the Android version of Emergency SOS which, as we told you earlier this morning, has swamped emergency services in the U.K. due to the large number of accidental activations. U.K. police have asked Android users to disable the feature which will be impossible to do on Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 units after the update is installed.









Galaxy devices used to require that the power button be pressed only three times to contact emergency services. But that resulted in too many accidental activations and is the reason why Samsung decided to match the five presses required on other Android phones. But Sammy might have felt that with the chances of an accidental activation reduced, it could get away with keeping Emergency SOS enabled at all times.





Samsung is removing the ability to disable Emergency SOS from more than just the Galaxy S23 series; in certain markets the same changes are coming to the Galaxy S22 line and some of Samsung's most recent foldable phones. In the U.S., the emergency services number called is 911 while in the U.K. it is 999. In India, the number called is 112.

Those of you Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 series users (and owners of the last couple generations of Galaxy Fold and Flip models) who have disabled Emergency SOS, understand that the feature will automatically be enabled for good once you install the June "Super Update."

