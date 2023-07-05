Save up to $300 on Surface Pro 9!

July's Pixel update includes functional patches for just one Pixel device

Android Tablets Software updates Google
1
If you have a Pixel 4a, 4a (5G), 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, and a Pixel Tablet running Android 13, the July Pixel update is being pushed out today. Considering that the June Pixel Feature Drop is in the rearview mirror and the stable release of Android 14 is about a month away, it is no surprise that the functional update has very little meat on its bones. In fact, the only fixes listed in the update are for the brand-new Pixel Tablet.

Those fixes include:

Battery & Charging

  • General improvements for charging, battery usage or thermal performance in certain conditions.

User Interface

  • Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen notification text to display behind unlock UI elements.
There are no functional updates released for the Pixel handsets.

Nearly 24 security vulnerabilities related to the Android Framework and system components were patched with the July 1st security update. The July 5th security update patched 20 vulnerabilities related to the kernel and closed-source vendor components. One Pixel vulnerability patched, CVE-2023-35691, impacted the Titan M security chip and could have caused DoS (Denial of Service) attacks that would prevent the user from being able to use his/her phone. This vulnerability was serious enough to be considered "critical."

Another Pixel-related flaw that was patched by today's update was CVE-2023-21399 and was also considered "critical" since it could lead to an elevation-of-privilege attack. This kind of vulnerability, when exploited, could give apps rights and privileges that should not be available to them.

To install the update on your Pixel device, go to Settings > System > System update and follow the directions. Keep in mind that if your phone is running Android 14 Beta 3.1 (or any Android 14 Beta), you will not receive the update. There could be one more Android 14 Beta update released this month before the stable and final version of Android 14 is disseminated to the public in August.

