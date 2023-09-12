Here's another chance to buy the beautiful but flawed Citizen CZ Gen-2 smartwatch at a killer price
If you've been following our ongoing coverage of the best mobile tech deals from around the web in the last few weeks, you may have noticed one device name that you probably haven't heard much of before is all of a sudden constantly in the spotlight.
We're talking about the second-gen Citizen CZ smartwatch with a touchscreen, which the classic timepiece brand released earlier this year at a somewhat excessive $395 price. Incredibly enough, that was knocked down below the $100 mark a couple of times over the past month or so by both Amazon and Woot, and now the latter e-tailer is once again selling this circular beaut at a phenomenally low price.
This time around, you'll have to cough up 140 bucks for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit backed by a 90-day Woot warranty, which still qualifies as an outstanding promotion for such a feature-packed Wear OS-powered device with such an undeniably gorgeous design and high-quality display in tow.
If you're wondering what's the catch here, we're afraid there is indeed one, as the Citizen CZ Gen-2 Sport smartwatch is "temporarily unavailable" directly from its manufacturer for a good and pretty worrying reason. Namely, it appears that official sales of this product were recently halted in response to user reports and reviews citing some very serious functionality issues and limited battery life. Yes, even more limited than other Wear OS timepieces.
That's definitely something to note and keep in mind if you're thinking of taking advantage of this latest Woot special offer, but to be perfectly clear, your Citizen smartwatch will work and perform most of its basic tasks adequately. There's also a good chance at least some of its bugs will be quashed with a future software update, so at $139.99, we'd argue the possible benefits of owning this bad boy could well outweigh the risks... as long as you understand said risks.
Alternatively, you could always opt for a hybrid Citizen CZ Gen-1 smartwatch with a more rudimentary set of skills and no touchscreen but also no major issues at a whopping 58 percent less than its regular price of $325 at Amazon right now. Your call...
