Here's another chance to buy the beautiful but flawed Citizen CZ Gen-2 smartwatch at a killer price





Citizen CZ Gen-2 Smart GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 46mm Grey Stainless Steel Case, Black Silicone Strap, 1.28-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 Processor, Built-in Speaker, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Barometer, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Google Pay, Google Play, New, 90-Day Limited Warranty $255 off (65%) $139 99 $395

Citizen CZ Smart Gen 1 Hybrid Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, 3 ATM Water Resistance, Black and White Display, Luminous Analog Hands, Continuous Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Monitor, Fitness Activity, Calorie Burn, Golf App, Notifications and Messages, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 15 Days of Battery Life $189 off (58%)





This time around, you'll have to cough up 140 bucks for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit backed by a 90-day Woot warranty, which still qualifies as an outstanding promotion for such a feature-packed Wear OS-powered device with such an undeniably gorgeous design and high-quality display in tow.





If you're wondering what's the catch here, we're afraid there is indeed one, as the Citizen CZ Gen-2 Sport smartwatch is "temporarily unavailable" directly from its manufacturer for a good and pretty worrying reason. Namely, it appears that official sales of this product were recently halted in response to user reports and reviews citing some very serious functionality issues and limited battery life. Yes, even more limited than other Wear OS timepieces.





That's definitely something to note and keep in mind if you're thinking of taking advantage of this latest Woot special offer, but to be perfectly clear, your Citizen smartwatch will work and perform most of its basic tasks adequately. There's also a good chance at least some of its bugs will be quashed with a future software update, so at $139.99, we'd argue the possible benefits of owning this bad boy could well outweigh the risks... as long as you understand said risks.





Alternatively, you could always opt for a hybrid Citizen CZ Gen-1 smartwatch with a more rudimentary set of skills and no touchscreen but also no major issues at a whopping 58 percent less than its regular price of $325 at Amazon right now. Your call...

If you've been following our ongoing coverage of the best mobile tech deals from around the web in the last few weeks, you may have noticed one device name that you probably haven't heard much of before is all of a sudden constantly in the spotlight.