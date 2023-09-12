Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Upcoming event
Apple iPhone 15 event – here's what to expect!
Sep 12, Tue, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Here's another chance to buy the beautiful but flawed Citizen CZ Gen-2 smartwatch at a killer price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Here's another chance to buy the beautiful but flawed Citizen CZ Gen-2 smartwatch at a killer price
If you've been following our ongoing coverage of the best mobile tech deals from around the web in the last few weeks, you may have noticed one device name that you probably haven't heard much of before is all of a sudden constantly in the spotlight.

We're talking about the second-gen Citizen CZ smartwatch with a touchscreen, which the classic timepiece brand released earlier this year at a somewhat excessive $395 price. Incredibly enough, that was knocked down below the $100 mark a couple of times over the past month or so by both Amazon and Woot, and now the latter e-tailer is once again selling this circular beaut at a phenomenally low price.

Citizen CZ Gen-2 Smart

GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 46mm Grey Stainless Steel Case, Black Silicone Strap, 1.28-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 Processor, Built-in Speaker, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Barometer, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Google Pay, Google Play, New, 90-Day Limited Warranty
$255 off (65%)
$139 99
$395
Buy at Woot

Citizen CZ Smart Gen 1 Hybrid

Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, 3 ATM Water Resistance, Black and White Display, Luminous Analog Hands, Continuous Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Monitor, Fitness Activity, Calorie Burn, Golf App, Notifications and Messages, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 15 Days of Battery Life
$189 off (58%)
Buy at Amazon

This time around, you'll have to cough up 140 bucks for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit backed by a 90-day Woot warranty, which still qualifies as an outstanding promotion for such a feature-packed Wear OS-powered device with such an undeniably gorgeous design and high-quality display in tow.

If you're wondering what's the catch here, we're afraid there is indeed one, as the Citizen CZ Gen-2 Sport smartwatch is "temporarily unavailable" directly from its manufacturer for a good and pretty worrying reason. Namely, it appears that official sales of this product were recently halted in response to user reports and reviews citing some very serious functionality issues and limited battery life. Yes, even more limited than other Wear OS timepieces.

That's definitely something to note and keep in mind if you're thinking of taking advantage of this latest Woot special offer, but to be perfectly clear, your Citizen smartwatch will work and perform most of its basic tasks adequately. There's also a good chance at least some of its bugs will be quashed with a future software update, so at $139.99, we'd argue the possible benefits of owning this bad boy could well outweigh the risks... as long as you understand said risks.

Alternatively, you could always opt for a hybrid Citizen CZ Gen-1 smartwatch with a more rudimentary set of skills and no touchscreen but also no major issues at a whopping 58 percent less than its regular price of $325 at Amazon right now. Your call...

Popular stories

Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is looking more and more likely to be delayed
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is looking more and more likely to be delayed
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless