Make your summer parties unforgettable with the powerful JBL Xtreme 3 speaker; save on one while you can

It's summertime. And what do we like to do during the Summer? Partying by the beach or some pool, of course! However, you need a loud portable Bluetooth speaker with a higher water resistance rating and good battery life for a good summer party. And if you are currently on the market for one for tonight's beach gathering, we are happy to report that you can now get the JBL Xtreme 3, one of JBL's greatest Bluetooth speakers, for way less than usual.

At the moment, the JBL Xtreme 3 is 26% off on Amazon, which means you can save $100 on this nice Bluetooth speaker if you get it through this deal.

Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 from Amazon for $100 less than usual. The speaker packs great sound, has nice battery life, and is water-resistant, which makes it perfect for beach gatherings.
Packed with two woofers and two tweeters, each with 25W power, and two JBL Bass Radiators, the JBL Xtreme 3 gets loud. Really loud. This makes it perfect for big gatherings. Furthermore, the speaker comes with an IP67 dust and water-resisting rating, which means it should be able to survive one or two accidental drops inside the pool.

Of course, a true Bluetooth speaker for summer parties must have good battery life. After all, you don't want the battery to die just when the party has really gained some momentum. This is why the JBL Xtreme 3 offers 15 hours of playtime, so you can rest assured that the music won't stop at the most inappropriate moment.

Oh, and the JBL Xtreme 3 supports PartyBoost, which allows it to pair with other PartyBoost-compatible JBL speakers for an even louder experience. So, if any of your friends has a JBL speaker that supports PartyBoost, you can pair the speakers for the ultimate beach party.

