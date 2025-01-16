Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
It's not too late to save $130 on the well-liked JBL Xtreme 3 at Best Buy

A close-up of the JBL Xtreme 3.
A few weeks ago, we shared that Best Buy is offering a massive $130 discount on the well-liked JBL Xtreme 3, allowing bargain hunters to grab this great-sounding speaker for just $199.99. Don't feel bad if you missed this chance, as the offer is still up for grabs!

JBL Xtreme 3: Still $130 OFF at Best Buy!

Score the JBL Xtreme 3 at a massive $130 discount at Best Buy. The speaker packs a loud sound, complemented by a solid IP67 rating, and it can even charge your phone. Don't miss out and save while you can!
$130 off (39%)
$199 99
$329 99
Buy at BestBuy

Yep, that's right! It's not too late to get this audio device for $199.99, instead of $330. Just act quickly as this offer has been available for a while and might expire soon.

Equipped with a pair of woofers, a pair of tweeters, and a pair of JBL Bass Radiators, the JBL Xtreme 3 can get loud, making it great for a bigger gathering. And if that's not enough, you can pair it with another JBL speaker via the PartyBoost feature.

Another reason why people are crazy about this bad boy is its durability. With a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, it's fully dust-tight and can withstand submersion up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. In addition, it delivers up to 15 hours of listening time on one charge. On top of that, it can charge your phone while blasting your favorite songs.

In short, the JBL Xtreme 3 not only sounds incredible, but you can also take it anywhere you go. What's more, it doubles as a power bank, giving you peace of mind that your phone will never run out of battery. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and score a brand-new JBL Xtreme 3 at a heavily discounted price while the offer is still up for grabs!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

