It's not too late to save $130 on the well-liked JBL Xtreme 3 at Best Buy

Yep, that's right! It's not too late to get this audio device for $199.99, instead of $330. Just act quickly as this offer has been available for a while and might expire soon.Equipped with a pair of woofers, a pair of tweeters, and a pair of JBL Bass Radiators, the JBL Xtreme 3 can get loud, making it great for a bigger gathering. And if that's not enough, you can pair it with another JBL speaker via the PartyBoost feature.Another reason why people are crazy about this bad boy is its durability. With a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, it's fully dust-tight and can withstand submersion up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. In addition, it delivers up to 15 hours of listening time on one charge. On top of that, it can charge your phone while blasting your favorite songs.In short, the JBL Xtreme 3 not only sounds incredible, but you can also take it anywhere you go. What's more, it doubles as a power bank, giving you peace of mind that your phone will never run out of battery. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and score a brand-new JBL Xtreme 3 at a heavily discounted price while the offer is still up for grabs!