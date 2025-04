Save $300 on the premium Galaxy Book 4 Edge with Copilot+ and AI features

Get the Galaxy Book 4 Edge for $300 off at Best Buy $1149 99 $1449 99 $300 off (21%) With its 16-inch 3K AMOLED touchscreen and superb Snapdragon X Elite chip, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is one laptop you should definitely check out. The model promises excellent performance and plenty of AI features. Get yours with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage and save $300 at Best Buy. Buy at BestBuy Save $300 on the Galaxy Book 4 Edge $1149 99 $1449 99 $300 off (21%) The Samsung Store also sells the Galaxy Book 4 Edge at lower prices. Over here, you can either get $300 off with Samsung Instant Savings or get the model for up to $500 off with eligible trade-ins. Buy at Samsung

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

If you're looking for a superb laptop with all the goodies of Copilot+, consider the Galaxy Book 4 Edge. While the 16-inch model with an AMOLED touchscreen and a Snapdragon X Elite chip typically costs a hefty $1,449.99, you can now get it for $1,149.99 at Best Buy. That saves you a tempting $300!But that's not all — if you trade in an eligible laptop, you can save even more on this high-end device. That's indeed a superb offer, and you can get the same deal at the Samsung Store. Over at the official store, you can alternatively buy the model for up to $500 off with eligible trade-ins. That would bring the Windows 11 laptop down to $949.99.With its gorgeous 3K AMOLED touchscreen and 120Hz adaptive refresh rates, this Samsung laptop delivers a stunning visual experience. Not only that, but the device also features an anti-reflective coating, providing top-notch visibility in bright environments.But there's more to it than a top-class display. The Galaxy Book 4 Edge features a lightweight design and sturdy aluminum chassis, combining portability and strength.What about performance? It's pretty solid, thanks to the Snapdragon X Elite chip, which pairs with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. Whether you handle work-related tasks or relax with your favorite TV show, the model breezes through it all.Let's not forget all the AI features you get here. Perks like Live Captions and Recall features are on deck, improving your productivity. On top of that, the device lets you interact with your Samsung phone through Galaxy AI . All you have to do is press the Copilot key and type simple prompts to command your phone. You can even use the microphone to interact with your handset.Ultimately, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge might not be the cheapest laptop on the market, but it packs premium features and a top-class design that make it a worthwhile option. So, if you like what it brings to the table, now's the perfect time to get one. Go ahead and save $300 at Best Buy or Samsung while you can.