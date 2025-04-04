Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

It's not too late to grab the versatile 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+ at a massive $300 discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a Galaxy Tab S9+.
As Samsung's latest and greatest slates, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra are probably among the Android tablets currently on your radar. After all, these rank among the best on the market, boasting an insane amount of firepower and beautiful displays.

That said, these two fellas come with steep price tags, and just one could tank your bank account. If only you could get a high-end Samsung tablet without breaking the bank, right?

Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB: Save $300 at Best Buy!

$699 99
$999 99
$300 off (30%)
The Galaxy Tab S9+ with 256GB is currently $300 off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to just under $700. With its top-tier performance and stunning display, it's a real steal right now. Don't miss out—grab yours at this amazing price today!
Buy at BestBuy


Well… you can actually score a top-tier Galaxy slate at a great price—if you're willing to go for an older model. The Galaxy Tab S9+ with 256GB is still selling for a whopping $300 off at Best Buy, allowing you to score one for only $699.99. That's quite the offer, considering a unit would have cost you almost $1,000 when the Tab S9 series was Samsung's best line of tablets. And even though this deal isn't a brand-new offer, as it has been available for months now, it's still one you shouldn't miss, especially when you consider all the value this device delivers at its current price.

With a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and 12GB of RAM under the hood, this bad boy is no slouch. It handles demanding apps and games like a champ, making it a solid choice if you're looking for a tablet that can keep up with both work and play.

Plus, it has a stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a crisp 2800 x 1752 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it perfect for binge-watching your favorite shows. It also supports HDR10+, meaning you'll enjoy an even more immersive experience when streaming HDR content. Not to mention, our friend here also comes with its own S Pen, which you can use for faster note-taking.

In the end, the Galaxy Tab S9+ may not be among Samsung's latest slates anymore, but it's still a fantastic choice in 2025. It offers fast performance and is great for both gaming and watching YouTube videos. So, don't wait—grab yours now at a huge $300 discount while you can!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service

Latest News

Apple’s MacBooks don’t need Intel, but Intel might need Apple’s chip maker
Apple’s MacBooks don’t need Intel, but Intel might need Apple’s chip maker
Compact Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a superb price cut, making it a top pick for buyers
Compact Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a superb price cut, making it a top pick for buyers
The clock is ticking! Xiaomi's next Mix Flip 2 just got one step closer to launch
The clock is ticking! Xiaomi's next Mix Flip 2 just got one step closer to launch
Acclaimed gaming laptop maker feels the burn as its store goes dark
Acclaimed gaming laptop maker feels the burn as its store goes dark
The upcoming Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro get new images, specs, and even a short video leaked
The upcoming Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro get new images, specs, and even a short video leaked
Get affordable mobile data when traveling abroad with a Ubigi eSIM
Get affordable mobile data when traveling abroad with a Ubigi eSIM
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless