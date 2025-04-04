It's not too late to grab the versatile 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+ at a massive $300 discount
As Samsung's latest and greatest slates, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra are probably among the Android tablets currently on your radar. After all, these rank among the best on the market, boasting an insane amount of firepower and beautiful displays.
That said, these two fellas come with steep price tags, and just one could tank your bank account. If only you could get a high-end Samsung tablet without breaking the bank, right?
Well… you can actually score a top-tier Galaxy slate at a great price—if you're willing to go for an older model. The Galaxy Tab S9+ with 256GB is still selling for a whopping $300 off at Best Buy, allowing you to score one for only $699.99. That's quite the offer, considering a unit would have cost you almost $1,000 when the Tab S9 series was Samsung's best line of tablets. And even though this deal isn't a brand-new offer, as it has been available for months now, it's still one you shouldn't miss, especially when you consider all the value this device delivers at its current price.
Plus, it has a stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a crisp 2800 x 1752 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it perfect for binge-watching your favorite shows. It also supports HDR10+, meaning you'll enjoy an even more immersive experience when streaming HDR content. Not to mention, our friend here also comes with its own S Pen, which you can use for faster note-taking.
In the end, the Galaxy Tab S9+ may not be among Samsung's latest slates anymore, but it's still a fantastic choice in 2025. It offers fast performance and is great for both gaming and watching YouTube videos. So, don't wait—grab yours now at a huge $300 discount while you can!
