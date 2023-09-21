The powerful JBL Xtreme 2 lands at an irresistible price on Walmart through this deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
For some people, no memories are good enough when no cool jams accompany them. If you’re one of those, we suggest you consider getting a portable speaker. Incidentally, we might be able to help you pick the right one at the ideal price. We found an incredible deal on the old but gold JBL Xtreme 2 at Walmart that we believe will catch your fancy. This large speaker is now $150 off, meaning you can get it for just $199.
As for the sound, this Bluetooth speaker relies on dual JBL Bass Radiators and four drivers to reproduce your favorite jams loud and clear. The bass is equally captivating, and the treble is just right. And when you wish to elevate the party, you can use JBL Connect+ to wirelessly connect over 100 speakers and make the party even louder.
There’s also a large battery on deck that should last about 15 hours on a single charge. The speaker also connects via Bluetooth and works with Android and iOS devices. Just connect your phone to this big and powerful speaker, and you can easily take the party to the next level.
We understand that the JBL Xtreme 2 probably won’t be your primary choice at its usual price, for it’s already several years of age. However, we simply can’t ignore Walmart’s sweet deal that allows you to grab the speaker at a very reasonable price. So, if you don’t mind the bigger size compared to smaller-sized speakers and demand loud sound, the JBL speaker should meet your needs.
Although several years old, this bad boy is still a worthwhile purchase in 2023. It ranks well among the best Bluetooth speakers and offers quite a bit of value for money. It’s an ideal alternative for people who don’t want to cough up the extra money for the newer model, too – the JBL Xtreme 3. Now that you can get it for just $199, the speaker gets all the more irresistible, at least in our opinion.
Powerful and with a sturdy build, the JBL Xtreme 2 provides the ultimate sound experience. It’s made of a durable material and features a solid metal base. That’s to say, this bad boy is made to withstand your outdoor adventures. It also boasts an IPX7 rating, so it should be well-protected against accidental splashes.
