The JBL Tune 230NC TWS earbuds are half off on Amazon

JBL Tune 230NC TWS true wireless in-ear noise-cancelling headphones $50 off (50%) Buy at Amazon

The deal isn’t going to last for too long since the cheaper products always sell very fast. At the moment, customers have the option of choosing from any of the three colors – black, blue, and white, but check the price before adding them to cart because prices change very often on Amazon.What makes these earbuds very appealing is that they feature active noise canceling, something that not many similar products that cost $50 have. On top of that, the JBL Tune 230NC TWC earbuds feature Smart Ambient, which means that you’ll hear more of what you want and less of what you don’t.JBL’s earbuds include 6 mics to make voice calls crystal clear. They supposedly offer up to 8 hours of battery life and an additional 24 hours with the charging case. Also, users will get another 2 hours of playtime after a 10-minute of “speed charge.”Just like most of earbuds these days, the JBL Tune 230NC TWC are water resistant and sweatproof thanks to IPX4 certification. Overall, this feels like a very good deal, so if you’re in the market for a pair of cheap earbuds that absolutely must have noise-canceling technology. Just make sure to hurry because these typically sell very fast.