Accessories CES Audio

JBL refreshes its portable speakers lineup with three new products

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
When it comes to portable speakers, three brands come to mind that make exceptional products: Logitech (Ultimate), Sony, and JBL. Bose and Sonos are making very good portable speakers too, so there’s plenty of options to choose from if you’re in the market for such a gadget.

With CES 2022 in full swing, we’re bound to get a lot of announcements regarding new products and technologies coming to the market in the following months. JBL is just one of the companies that introduced a new lineup of products that will be available for purchase very soon.

Three new JBL Bluetooth portable speakers have been announced this week: JBL Pulse 5, JBL Encore Essential, and JBL Boombox 3. Each of these is a follow-up of a previous product, so it’s safe to say that JBL has decided to refresh its portable speakers lineup.

Few, yet important improvements make these worthy upgrades


The most interesting of the three is by far the JBL Pulse 5, which can also double as a … table lamp. It’s not a technological wonder, but it looks pretty cool. According to JBL, this is equipped with its own Original Pro Sound and built-in LED lights. Also, it promises 360-degree immersive sound, complemented by an “electrifying ambient lightshow.”

The main upgrade over its predecessors is the larger passive radiator and acoustic volume for deeper bass. Additionally, the JBL Pulse 5 features a better woofer focused on mid-low frequency sound and a tweeter for crystal clear sound.

If you’re worried about autonomy, you’ll be happy to know that JBL Pulse 5 delivers 12-hours of playtime on a single charge. Also, the portable speaker features the IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, so you can take it with basically anywhere. As far as the price goes, the JBL Pulse 5 will be available in the summer for $250.

In case you’re looking for something bigger, you should consider the JBL Boombox 3. It’s got a 3-way speaker system consisting of a powerful racetrack-shaped subwoofer, two mid-range drivers and two tweeters.

Unlike its predecessors, the JBL Boombox 3 offers a deeper bass, has better clarity, and provides more powerful sound. It comes with JBL Original Pro Sound, IP67 rating for waterproof and dustproof, and no less than 24 hours of playtime.



To top it all off, JBL included a built-in power bank to allow the Boombox 3 keep devices charged at all times. You can basically charge smartphones and tablets via USB even while music is playing.

Also, with Bluetooth support, users can wirelessly connect up to two smartphones or tablets to the speaker. Another neat feature allows users to pair with two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers. Price-wise, the JBL Boombox 3 will be available in black and squad color option in the summer for $500.

Last but not least, the JBL Encore Essential packs an incredible 100W of output and features the signature JBL PartyBox lightshow that syncs to music. It’s also ultra-portable and has a rugged design, so it can be easily transported to wherever you wish.

JBL says the JBL Encore Essential offers up to 6 hours of battery life. This one only features IPX4 rating, which will only protect it against water splashes and raindrops. The Encore Essential comes with a new interface that enables users to easily control the lightshow and volume, or access these features through the dedicated JBL PartyBox app.

Speaking of the dynamic lightshow, this is supposed to deliver a strobe effect that syncs to the music beat, so if you’re sensible to strobe effects, don’t buy this. Otherwise, the JBL Encore Essential feels like a decent option for those looking for a smaller design option that offers the same audio quality as the previous portable speakers in the series.

Just like the other two portable speakers introduced this week, the JBL Encore Essential supports Bluetooth and True Wireless Stereo to pair two speakers together for stereo sound. Now the important part: JBL Encore Essential (part of the PartyBox lineup) will be available in March for $300.

