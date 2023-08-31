Amazon's deal on the JBL Pulse 5 allows you to illuminate the party without breaking the bank

Get the JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker at 20% off on Amazon The JBL Pulse 5 is a great portable speaker that can now be yours for a 20% cheaper price. If you wish to pump up the heat on the dancefloor with JBL's Original Pro Sound and a captivating 360-degree light show, this speaker might be just what you're looking for. $50 off (20%) Buy at Amazon

This speaker's regular price tag of $249.99 makes it a tough sell, especially compared to the best portable Bluetooth speakers . But now that it’s available for under $200, it can make for a worthwhile purchase.



The JBL Pulse 5 has captivating visuals with vivid colors synced to the beat of your favorite jams. It also delivers the renowned JBL Original Pro Sound in all directions, meaning everyone at the party will be immersed in the music.



JBL equipped this portable speaker with an IP67 rating. Essentially, it allows you to take it to the park, pool, and pretty much anywhere else you want without worrying that the occasional speck of dust or splash of water will mean the end to your new speaker.



With up to 12 hours of total playtime, you can rest assured the tunes won’t stop at the worst time. The speaker recharges via USB-C for maximum convenience and ease of use. Additionally, it supports multiple pairing, allowing you to connect up to two devices at the same time.



Overall, JBL Pulse 5 provides good sound and a captivating light show in small and compact packaging. So, if you wish to wow everyone at your next house party without paying an arm and a leg, now might be a good time to consider adding this speaker to your tech collection.

