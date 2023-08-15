Turn up the heat on the dance floor; get the JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker for $100 off from Amazon

Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

We are slowly approaching the end of Summer, which means there is not much time left to realize that awesome summer party that has been stuck in your head for quite some time now. Of course, you will need a loud and fancy Bluetooth speaker in order to turn up the heat on the dance floor. But where could you find such a device at a decent price, since the idea, we reckon, is to have fun without killing your bank account.

Well, Amazon is where you will find what you have been looking for. At the moment, the awesome JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker is on sale at an amazing 40% discount. This means you have the chance to get a JBL Pulse 4 for almost $100 off its price through this sweet deal.

JBL Pulse 4: Save $100!

Grab the JBL Pulse 4 from Amazon and save $100. The speaker offers great and loud sound and an awesome light show. It's a real steal at this price.
$100 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


The JBL Pulse 4 packs an awesome sound and 360-degree speaker array and is perfect for that beach party you are planning or for a gathering near the pool. Furthermore, the device supports JBL's PartyBoost feature, which allows the Pulse 4 to pair with other PartyBoost-powered speakers for an even higher level of loudness.

That said, the best feature of the JBL Pulse 4 is not its great sound, but the 360-degree LED light show this small device is capable of. It supports four light show profiles, which make the listening even more engaging.

Of course, as a self-respecting beach party Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Pulse 4 features an IPX7 water-resistance rating, which means it should survive an accidental drop into the pool.

As for the battery life, JBL claims that the Pulse 4 offers around 12 hours of listening time, but bear in mind that the battery life depends on how loud you are listening and your use of the LEDs.

In short, the JBL Pulse 4 offers a lot and is a real bargain at its current price, so tap the deal button in this article and snag the JBL Pulse 4 at a $100 discount while the offer is still active.

