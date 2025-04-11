Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

At $400 off, the JBL Partybox Ultimate redefines the whole concept of party speakers

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A party scene with people dancing around a JBL Partybox Ultimate glowing with blue lights.
Now that winter is gone and spring has arrived, we're all looking forward to the summer season, the perfect time for big gatherings. Of course, to make your party truly unforgettable, you'll need a proper party speaker capable of delivering loud sound. If you're in the market for one and willing to spend a bit, we've found an amazing offer on the perfect speaker for you!

The deal is available on Amazon and is for the JBL Partybox Ultimate, which is currently selling at a hefty $400 discount, slashing 24% off its price. This allows you to grab one for south of $1,300, which is a great price, considering this big fella usually sells for a whopping $1,700. It's worth noting that this is a limited-time deal, meaning it could expire quickly. So, taking advantage of it quickly is essential.

JBL Partybox Ultimate: Save $400 on Amazon!

$400 off (24%)
Amazon is selling the JBL Partybox Ultimate for an incredible $400 off. The speaker delivers powerful, crystal-clear sound with a 1,100-watt output and boasts a stunning light show. Don’t miss out!
Buy at Amazon


You definitely don't want to miss out on this deal, especially if you're in the market for a party speaker. As its name suggests, the JBL Partybox Ultimate is just that — the ultimate audio device for your parties.

With dimensions of 17.32 inches deep, 17.91 inches wide, and 41.3 inches high, this speaker is not only humongous but its huge size, complemented by 1100W of power, allows it to deliver incredibly loud sound, making it a top choice for parties. In addition, the speaker supports Dolby Atmos for a truly immersive listening experience.

It's not just the sound! The speaker also delivers an impressive, multi-dimensional light show that takes your party to the next level. It features a mesmerizing starry night effect, vibrant light trails, dynamic strobes, and can even project lights onto the surface it's placed on, all synchronized with the beat of your music. You can effortlessly control the lighting using the intuitive dials on the top panel or through the JBL One app, allowing you to tailor the visual experience to match the mood.

As for portability, our friend here boasts a built-in handle and wheels for easier transportation. However, it doesn't have a built-in battery, so you'll need to plug it into a power outlet to use it.

Nevertheless, the JBL Partybox Ultimate is worth every penny! So, if it fits the bill for you, don't hesitate—save on one today!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7

Latest News

This future smart ring might adjust itself until it gets the perfect reading
This future smart ring might adjust itself until it gets the perfect reading
Verizon’s new My Biz Plan offers maximum flexibility, valuable add-ons
Verizon’s new My Biz Plan offers maximum flexibility, valuable add-ons
Best laptop deals this week: Save up to 73% on a new laptop with these hot offers
Best laptop deals this week: Save up to 73% on a new laptop with these hot offers
Google Pixel 9a first impressions: flat on its back but not flat on value
Google Pixel 9a first impressions: flat on its back but not flat on value
Walmart launches yet another JBL Flip 6 promo you don't want miss
Walmart launches yet another JBL Flip 6 promo you don't want miss
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is official now: another déjà vu, but with a clever twist here and there
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is official now: another déjà vu, but with a clever twist here and there
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless