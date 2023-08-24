Snatch the JBL PartyBox-On-The-Go Bluetooth speaker at its lowest price and enjoy the ultimate party

JBL Party-On-The-Go Bluetooth speaker is 34% off at Amazon If you want to pump up the party and enjoy stunning illumination on the dancefloor, trust the JBL Party-On-The-Go Bluetooth speaker. With its powerful 100W audio and powerful microphone for those crazy karaoke sessions, it can give you everything you could be looking for in a Bluetooth speaker. And now that it's on sale at its lowest price ever, it gets even more irresistible. $120 off (34%) Buy at Amazon



We wish to point out that there are limited quantities available for the speaker, which, by the way, comes with an included microphone for the times when you feel like changing the jams with a fun karaoke session. That’s why we believe you shouldn’t wait too long if you like the price tag of this bad boy and get it while you still can at its lowest price.



Although this JBL Bluetooth speaker is incredibly powerful, it’s also easy to carry around. Suitably big in size, it features a shoulder strap (with an attached bottle opener) for easy transportation. Moreover, you shouldn’t worry about accidental splashes whenever you take the party by the local lake, for the speaker boasts an IPX4 splashproof rating.



Indoors and out, this speaker should astonish everyone with its sound quality. It delivers JBL Original Pro Sound that distinguishes the highs, delivers pure mids, and doesn’t overlook the importance of the bass. Furthermore, the speaker can illuminate the dancefloor with a dynamic light display for an exceptional party. Like most Bluetooth speakers with lights, the JBL PartyBox-On-The-Go syncs the light show following the beat. You can also choose from a wide range of patterns and colors to spice things up even more.



In terms of battery life, the JBL speaker holds about six hours of playtime and can be recharged completely in about 3.5 hours. Overall, with great value for money and a tempting price tag right now, the JBL PartyBox-On-The-Go is a fantastic Bluetooth speaker that should meet your needs.