Best Buy cuts the price of the nice-sounding JBL Live 660NC headphones by 50%, letting you snag a pair for peanuts
It's usually hard to find headphones with good sound and ANC that are also available at a budget-friendly price, but we guess luck is on your side today since Best Buy currently has a really sweet deal on a pair of JBLs that fit that description, including the budget-friendly price part.
At the moment, the retailer is selling the JBL Live 660NC for 50% off their $199.99 usual price, which means you can snatch a pair for just $99.99, saving $100 in the process.
Since we are talking about budget-friendly headphones here, don't expect the ANC to be as good as the one on high-end cans like the Bose QuietComfort 45 and Sony WH-1000XM5. That said, the passive and active noise cancellation here is still pretty good, especially for headphones at the $100 mark.
Of course, the most important aspect of any pair of headphones is their sound, and we can say that the JBL Live 660NC deliver a pretty nice sound for such pocket-friendly headphones. With 40mm drivers on board, the headphones offer JBL's well-known balanced and natural audio. Sure, not everyone is a fan of this sound profile, so those who want to tailor the sound of their JBL Live 660NC to their liking can do so via the built-in EQ functionality in the JBL Headphones app.
With good sound and ANC and phenomenal battery life, the JBL Live 660NC deserve a place on your shortlist any day. But with Best Buy's current discount, now is the time to purchase these headphones and pack them for your next vacation trip. Therefore, our advice is to tap that deal button and snatch a pair of JBL Live 660NC with an awesome discount while you still can.
However, JBL Live 660NC's main selling point is not their sound or ANC, but their awesome battery life. With ANC off, these bad boys last up to 50 hours on a single charge. With ANC on, battery life falls up to 40 hours. These are impressive numbers, especially given the budget-friendly price tag of the headphones.
