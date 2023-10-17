Best Buy cuts the price of the nice-sounding JBL Live 660NC headphones by 50%, letting you snag a pair for peanuts

JBL Live 660NC: Save $100! Get a pair of JBL Live 660NC headphones from Best Buy and save $100. The headphones have nice sound, good ANC, and just incredible battery life. $100 off (50%) $99 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy

Since we are talking about budget-friendly headphones here, don't expect the ANC to be as good as the one on high-end cans like the Bose QuietComfort 45 and Sony WH-1000XM5. That said, the passive and active noise cancellation here is still pretty good, especially for headphones at the $100 mark.Of course, the most important aspect of any pair of headphones is their sound, and we can say that the JBL Live 660NC deliver a pretty nice sound for such pocket-friendly headphones. With 40mm drivers on board, the headphones offer JBL's well-known balanced and natural audio. Sure, not everyone is a fan of this sound profile, so those who want to tailor the sound of their JBL Live 660NC to their liking can do so via the built-in EQ functionality in the JBL Headphones app.However, JBL Live 660NC's main selling point is not their sound or ANC, but their awesome battery life. With ANC off, these bad boys last up to 50 hours on a single charge. With ANC on, battery life falls up to 40 hours. These are impressive numbers, especially given the budget-friendly price tag of the headphones.With good sound and ANC and phenomenal battery life, the JBL Live 660NC deserve a place on your shortlist any day. But with Best Buy's current discount, now is the time to purchase these headphones and pack them for your next vacation trip. Therefore, our advice is to tap that deal button and snatch a pair of JBL Live 660NC with an awesome discount while you still can.