For under $50, the JBL Live 460NC are the good-sounding headphones that anyone on a budget dreams of

By
Deals Audio
A close-up of the JBL Live 460NC on a white background.
Scoring quality headphones on a budget isn't always easy. There are plenty of affordable options out there but they rarely deliver the sound you want. But every now and then, a deal comes along that makes premium audio more accessible. A deal like this one right here!

JBL Live 460NC: Save 65% at Woot!

$44 95
$129 95
$85 off (65%)
Save 65% on the JBL Live 460NC and grab a pair for just under $45. With good sound, decent ANC, and up to 50 hours of battery life, these headphones are an absolute steal. Act fast while the deal lasts!
Buy at Woot


A limited-time offer at Woot is letting you score an impressive 65% discount on the JBL Live 460NC, dropping the price down to just $44.95. Considering these headphones normally go for around $130, we believe this is a steal of a deal. The only catch? No one knows how long it will last. True, it's been available for a while, but it can also expire any minute. And at this price, these headphones are a no-brainer!

While the JBL Live 460NC might not be top-tier flagship cans—like some of the best wireless headphones in 2025—they still pack a punch, offering good sound. But even if their audio isn't your cup of tea, you can always tailor them to your liking using the EQ in the JBL companion app.

Additionally, they come with ANC, which is pretty decent, though it may struggle to block low-frequency noises such as the hum of bus or plane engines. But headphones in the sub-$50 price range don't usually have ANC at all, so we think we can cut these puppies some slack in this regard.

On the flip side, they have superb battery life, offering up to 40 hours of listening time with ANC on. If you disable it, you can stretch playback up to 50 hours on a single charge, which is impressive for headphones that will set you back only $44.95. Furthermore, they support fast charging, with a 10-minute top-up providing you with up to four hours of playback.

At this price, the JBL Live 460NC are an easy pick for anyone looking for good sound, solid ANC, and exceptional battery life without spending a fortune. Don't wait—save today!
