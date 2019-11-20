JBL has four great smart speakers on sale at crazy low prices with 1-year warranty
That's 140 bucks lower than what JBL normally charges for a brand-new Link 10 unit, and if you feel the comparison is unfair because you're looking at buying a refurb here, you might want to note the smart speaker manufacturer and 1946-founded veteran of the audio equipment industry will hook you up with a standard 1-year warranty.
Obviously, the same goes for refurbished JBL Link 20, Link 300, and Link 500 devices, currently priced at $47.99, $79.99, and $129.99 respectively after markdowns of anywhere between $182 and $320 from the regular tags of unused and unopened units. As you can imagine, the JBL Link 500 is easily the most powerful of the bunch, as well as the largest and heftiest one, while the Link 20 is only slightly heavier and louder than the Link 10, promising however a substantially improved battery life of 10 hours when moved away from its charger.
Like the massive Link 500, the JBL Link 300 is non-portable, weighing more than 3.7 pounds and touting a grand total of 50 watts in output power, which the larger model bumps all the way up to 60 watts. Keep in mind that the full Link lineup comes equipped with Google Assistant functionality, sharing the same far-field voice recognition and hands-free skills letting you easily get answers to your questions, play your favourite tunes, and control your smart home setup.
