Accessories Deals Google Audio

JBL has four great smart speakers on sale at crazy low prices with 1-year warranty

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 20, 2019, 8:53 AM
JBL has four great smart speakers on sale at crazy low prices with 1-year warranty
Google is not doing as well as it used to in the otherwise thriving smart speaker market, with its sales numbers reportedly taking a massive 40 percent hit in Q3 2019 compared to the same period last year, but at least in part, that might be because many companies nowadays sell decent voice-activated devices relying on the search giant's virtual assistant.

JBL, for instance, has an entire family of Link speakers with different sizes and price points, four members of which are currently on sale at incredibly high discounts in refurbished condition. The most affordable model on the bargain list is unsurprisingly the diminutive Link 10, which tips the scales at a little over 700 grams and can be carried around to play up to 5 hours of uninterrupted music with a total output power of 16 watts, all for the low price of $39.99 at the time of this writing.


Check out the deals here



That's 140 bucks lower than what JBL normally charges for a brand-new Link 10 unit, and if you feel the comparison is unfair because you're looking at buying a refurb here, you might want to note the smart speaker manufacturer and 1946-founded veteran of the audio equipment industry will hook you up with a standard 1-year warranty.

Obviously, the same goes for refurbished JBL Link 20, Link 300, and Link 500 devices, currently priced at $47.99, $79.99, and $129.99 respectively after markdowns of anywhere between $182 and $320 from the regular tags of unused and unopened units. As you can imagine, the JBL Link 500 is easily the most powerful of the bunch, as well as the largest and heftiest one, while the Link 20 is only slightly heavier and louder than the Link 10, promising however a substantially improved battery life of 10 hours when moved away from its charger.

Like the massive Link 500, the JBL Link 300 is non-portable, weighing more than 3.7 pounds and touting a grand total of 50 watts in output power, which the larger model bumps all the way up to 60 watts. Keep in mind that the full Link lineup comes equipped with Google Assistant functionality, sharing the same far-field voice recognition and hands-free skills letting you easily get answers to your questions, play your favourite tunes, and control your smart home setup.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$400
samsung-galaxy-s10e-ebay-deal-refurbished-warranty
Samsung's excellent Galaxy S10e is on sale at a new all-time low price with 90-day warranty
amazon-deals-popular-smartphone-accessories-belkin-mophie-iottie
Expires in - 17h 51minAmazon has several dozen popular smartphone accessories from three top brands on sale today
apple-ipad-pro-12-9-2018-woot-deals
Expires in - 16h 51minHuge selection of 2018 iPad Pro models is on sale at big discounts at Woot
Spotify-holiday-deal-free-service
Expires in - 1m 1wSpotify holiday deal offers free Premium service to newcomers and past subscribers
Samsung-Pay-Black-Friday-promos
Samsung offers killer limited-time Black Friday promos via Samsung Pay and Galaxy Store
-$50
Save-50-bucks-on-the-Apple-Watch-series-4
Best Buy has a timely sale on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS)

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
t-mobile-verizon-disney-plus-tweet-john-legere-att-jab
T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Legere-to-stay-at-T-Mobile
Good news for Team Magenta: John Legere will reportedly remain at T-Mobile
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Google-widens-Assistant-Ambient-Mode-rollout
Google widens rollout of feature that turns your Android phone into a smart display

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.