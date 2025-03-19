Bring booming sound to your gatherings with the JBL Boombox 3, now heavily discounted at Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Now that the weather has started to warm up, you probably can't wait to have huge gatherings with your friends. But for a party to be truly mesmerizing, you'll need a powerful Bluetooth speaker to blast songs from.
Fortunately, Walmart is selling the JBL Boombox 3 at a generous $111 discount, allowing you to score one for only $388.89. Not too shabby, considering the speaker will set you back about $500 when not on sale. We understand that this is still far from affordable, but this bad boy ranks among the best Bluetooth speakers on the market and is a top choice for large gatherings. So every opportunity to get one for less is unmissable!
As a proper party speaker, the JBL Boombox 3 is one big fella that delivers a loud sound complemented by strong bass. In addition, you can use the EQ in the JBL Portable app to adjust the audio to your preferences. And in case you need more power, you can use the PartyBoost feature to pair it with a compatible JBL speaker for a truly incredible listening experience.
But that's not all—you can take this speaker anywhere: to the beach, near a pool, or even into the forest, thanks to its high durability. Boasting an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, it offers complete protection against dust particles and can even survive submersion in up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes. On top of that, it delivers up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge, packing enough juice to last the whole gathering.
To sum it up, the JBL Boombox 3 may be on the pricey side, but it definitely brings a lot to the table! So, don't hesitate and get one at a sweet discount now while you still can!
