The powerful JBL Boombox 3 can be yours for way less than usual, but you need to act fast

By
The powerful JBL Boombox 3 can be yours for less than usual on Amazon, but you need to act fast
If you are looking for ways to improve your gatherings, getting a powerful Bluetooth speaker is a step in the right direction. After all, who doesn't like to dance to their favorite songs, right? And right now, one of the best party Bluetooth speakers, the JBL Boombox 3, can be yours at a sweet discount.

Amazon is currently selling this big speaker at a sweet $100 discount, slashing a whole 20% off. Furthermore, both the Black and Camouflage color options are discounted by the same amount. That being said, we should also point out that only a few units are left in stock — at least at the time of writing — so acting fast is just crucial here, as the offer may expire soon.

It's worth mentioning that Best Buy is also selling the JBL Boombox 3 at a discounted price right now, but the markdown is only $70. Nevertheless, it's still a good place to snag your new party speaker in case the offer on Amazon isn't available when you tap that deal button.

As for the speaker itself, the JBL Boombox 3 is big and packs a serious punch, having enough power to provide sound for a huge gathering. Additionally, the JBL Boombox 3 comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which means it's dust-tight and can survive water submersion up to 3 feet deep for 30 minutes. So, we think it's safe to say that the speaker will survive a few accidental spills.

This fella has awesome battery life as well. It should be able to deliver up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, your actual playtime will most likely vary, as it depends on how loud you're blasting them Taylor Swift songs.

Overall, the JBL Boombox 3 is worth every penny for its impressive sound, durability, and long-lasting battery. So, save on one now while the offer is still up for grabs!
Preslav Mladenov
