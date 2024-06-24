The powerful JBL Boombox 3 can be yours for way less than usual, but you need to act fast

Bluetooth speaker

It's worth mentioning that Best Buy is also selling the JBL Boombox 3 at a discounted price right now, but the markdown is only $70. Nevertheless, it's still a good place to snag your new party speaker in case the offer on Amazon isn't available when you tap that deal button.As for the speaker itself, the JBL Boombox 3 is big and packs a serious punch, having enough power to provide sound for a huge gathering. Additionally, the JBL Boombox 3 comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which means it's dust-tight and can survive water submersion up to 3 feet deep for 30 minutes. So, we think it's safe to say that the speaker will survive a few accidental spills.This fella has awesome battery life as well. It should be able to deliver up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, your actual playtime will most likely vary, as it depends on how loud you're blasting them Taylor Swift songs.Overall, the JBL Boombox 3 is worth every penny for its impressive sound, durability, and long-lasting battery. So, save on one now while the offer is still up for grabs!