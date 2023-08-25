Get the Jabra Elite 7 Pro or Elite 85t with Amazon's sweet 40% and 30% discounts on them!

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Get the Jabra Elite 7 Pro with Amazon's sweet 40% discount on them!
The Jabra Elite 7 Pro is the company's second most expensive pair of premium earbuds, but with the hot deal Amazon currently has on them they cost as low as your typical mid-range headphones! We are talking a 40% discount here, meaning you can get the Jabra Elite 7 Pro for $80 less than their usual price.

The offer Amazon has for the Jabra Elite 7 Pro at the moment is only for the Titanium Black and Gold Beige color options, but these are plenty different and neutral to suite most users' preferences.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro: get them now and save $80 while you are at it!

Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation True Wireless Buds in a Compact Design MultiSensor Voice Technology for Clear Calls
$80 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Elite 85t: are now down by 30% at Amazon

Advanced Noise-Cancelling Earbuds with Charging Case for Calls & Music – Wireless Earbuds with Superior Sound & Premium Comfort
$70 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Now, Amazon has also placed a great price cut on the MOST premium and expensive Jabra earbuds, the Jabra Elite 85t. The discount on these bad boys is 30%, bringing their price down by $70! Unlike the Elite 7 Pro, however, the appealing offer on the Elite 85t only applies to the Titanium Black color option it comes in, as all others are already out of stock.

A few words about the Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Elite 85t


These are the two most premium models the reputable audio tech manufacturer currently makes. The Elite 85t usually cost around $230, which is still not that high of a price given what they offer in return: adjustable active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.1, fast charging, and really good sound throughout all ranges.

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro, on the other hand, are newer but slightly more affordable coming in at a retail price of $200. Despite their lower price tag, they come with almost everything the Elite 85t has, and even manage to beat them with better water and dust protection and battery life. Where they fall a little short in comparison, however, is their sound profile, which is still pretty good, just not AS good.

No matter which one you go for, both the Elite 7 Pro and the older Elite 85t earbuds from Jabra are a great purchase, especially with the awesome offers from Amazon.

