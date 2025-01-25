Budget Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are just unmissable at 35% off on Amazon
If you're in the market for good-sounding earbuds but don't want to break the bank, we've found a sweet Amazon offer on the capable Jabra Elite 4. It's one of those you definitely don't want to miss, as it lets you save 35% on these earphones, bringing their price to under the $66 mark.
Just be sure to act quickly and grab a pair while they are available at a sweet discount, as their markdown is getting smaller. A few weeks ago, these puppies were on sale for a whopping 45% off. You never know when the price cut might be reduced again.
We should note, though, the offer isn't directly from Amazon but from a third-party seller. However, the retailer is the one that takes care of the shipping, and you'll have 30 days to ask for a refund in case you aren't happy with your purchase.
As for the earbuds themselves, they are still worth getting, even though they were released in 2023. They offer good sound with strong bass and clear highs. Their companion Jabra Sound+ app packs a 5-band EQ, allowing you to tailor the audio to your preferences.
Another highlight is their battery life, as they deliver up to 5 hours of listening time on their own with ANC enabled. Add the case and their total playtime increases to up to 22 hours, again with ANC on. However, without the active noise cancellation, they offer up to 28 hours of playback with their case. On top of that, they have fast charging, with a quick 10-minute top-up offering an hour of listening time.
Overall, the Jabra Elite 4 offer even greater value at their current discounted price and are a top choice for someone on a budget. So, don't wait and grab a pair for less now!
