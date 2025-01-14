Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
The high-class Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 enjoy a tempting price cut on Amazon

A young woman wearing Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 earbuds, holding a smartphone on a busy city street.
If you're seeking premium sound and a pleasing fit by Jabra, you should consider getting a pair of the Elite 10 Gen 2 earbuds. These buddies are far from affordable with their ~$280 regular price. But you won't have to cough up so much money right now, as Amazon sells them for just under $200, saving you 29%.

From the start, we should point out that this isn't the best price we've ever seen. Last month, for example, Best Buy threw a day-only sale that brought them under the $180 mark. The bargain isn't live today, in case you were wondering, and the merchant gives you an identical offer to Amazon at the time of writing.

The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 may not be the toughest earbuds by the brand, but they offer a surprisingly good fit and sound. In other words, they check some of the most important boxes. The wireless Bluetooth earbuds fit effortlessly into the ear, enhancing their ANC performance and enabling multi-hour wear.

Speaking of ANC, they deliver superb noise attenuation that's good enough to give the AirPods Pro 2 a run for their money. Successfully dispersing a variety of unwanted noises, these buddies are some of the best ANC earbuds you can find on the market for now.

What about sound quality? Well, they're quite capable on that front, as we already mentioned. The bass is just right, the mids are clear, and the highs are prominent. These buddies also let you enjoy 3D audio, thanks to their Dolby Atmos support and Head-Tracking technology.

On top of everything else, they have an LE smart charging case, Bluetooth Multipoint, and satisfactory battery life. You can expect up to 36 hours of total use without ANC. If you use the noise cancellation at all times, you get up to 27 hours from the earbuds and their case.

Ultimately, if you like in-ear headphones and appreciate fit, sound quality, and ANC performance, safely pick the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2. At their sub-$200 asking price, they're a superb choice. Get a pair and save at Amazon.
