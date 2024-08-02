The top-tier Jabra Elite 10 and Elite 10 Gen 2 are on sale at a lovely discount at Best Buy
Just like Sony and Bose, Jabra is also a strong player in the earbuds market. And right now, Best Buy lets you score sweet savings on Jabra's Elite 10 and the recently released Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2.
Both models are on sale for $50 off their prices, which means you can get the Elite 10 for just $199.99, down from $249.99, and the Elite 10 Gen 2 for $229.99, down from $249.99.
We understand that $50 may not seem like significant savings, but the Elite 10s don’t usually see bigger discounts than that. Furthermore, neither Amazon nor Walmart has them on sale at the time of writing, making this deal at Best Buy the best option for saving on these awesome earbuds.
As proper high-end earphones, both Jabra Elite 10 models deliver amazing sound out of the box. They also work with Jabra's Sound+ app, which has its own EQ functionality, letting you tailor your earbuds to your preferences.
Don't worry, these bad boys are durable too, packing a solid IP57 dust and water resistance rating. This means they have significant protection against particles, but are not fully dust-tight. Moreover, they can withstand being submerged in water up to 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes.
So, yeah, both models are worth every single penny spent. Therefore, we suggest acting fast and snagging a pair now while they are still on sale at Best Buy.
In addition, both support Dolby Atmos, with the second generation also boasting head-tracking for even more immersive listening. The earbuds also sport top-tier ANC, which mutes the world, allowing you to enjoy your favorite tunes in peace.
