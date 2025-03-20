It's not just Apple! Google's EU nightmare just got worse, too
Big US tech companies keep finding themselves in hot water with European regulators, even with threats from President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on countries that fine US firms. The EU has just hit Apple with its biggest demand yet, which could mean some major changes for iOS 19. And Google isn't off the hook either.
This law is designed to keep tech giants in check by setting out a list of what they can do and what they cannot. Now, the EU competition watchdog has dropped some early findings, accusing Google of breaking DMA rules in multiple areas.
The first issue revolves around how Alphabet, Google's parent company, allegedly prevents app developers from directing users to better deals elsewhere. Regulators argue that the fees Google charges app developers for bringing in new customers via Google Play are unjustifiably high.
The second issue points out that Google seems to prioritize its own services, like Google Shopping and Google Flights, over its competitors, giving them less visibility in search results.
The Commission has already sent its initial findings to Alphabet, suggesting that the company may be violating the DMA. However, this doesn't mean the investigation is over.
Alphabet now has the chance to defend itself by reviewing the Commission's documents and responding to the findings in writing. If the regulator's preliminary conclusions hold up, they could eventually issue a formal decision of non-compliance.
Since March last year, both Google and Apple (and Meta, actually) have been under the European Commission's scrutiny, with worries that they are not playing by the rules of the Digital Markets Act.
Teresa Ribera, the EU's antitrust chief, mentioned that these steps are meant to ensure Alphabet plays by the EU's rules, especially when it comes to two key services – Google Search and Android phones – that are used by so many businesses and consumers across the EU.
In the first case, our preliminary view is that Alphabet is in breach of the Digital Markets Act by favouring its own products on the Google Search results page, which means suppliers and competitors do not benefit from fair ranking practices. In the second case, we take the preliminary view that Alphabet does not effectively allow Android phone users to be told about or directed to cheaper offers from app developers outside the Google Play store.
– Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice-President for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition, March 2025
However, Google has fired back, arguing that the EU's competition rules are actually harming both consumers and businesses.
The Commission's findings require us to make even more changes to how we show certain types of Search results, which would make it harder for people to find what they are looking for and reduce traffic to European businesses.
– Oliver Bethell, Google's senior director for competition, March 2025
Google, which has already faced over €8 billion ($8.7 billion when directly converted) in fines from the EU over the past decade for various antitrust issues, could be hit with fines as high as 10% of its global yearly revenue if found guilty of violating the DMA. With the tech giant's 2024 revenue hovering around $250 billion, that could mean a massive penalty.
