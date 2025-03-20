It's not just Apple! Google's EU nightmare just got worse, too

– Oliver Bethell, Google's senior director for competition, March 2025





Google, which has already faced over €8 billion ($8.7 billion when directly converted) in fines from the EU over the past decade for various antitrust issues, could be hit with fines as high as 10% of its global yearly revenue if found guilty of violating the DMA. With the tech giant's 2024 revenue hovering around $250 billion, that could mean a massive penalty.