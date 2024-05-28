Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Is the Apple logo on your iPad feeling upside down? Don't worry, it might flip

Earlier this month, Apple dropped its latest iPad Air M2 (2024) and iPad Pro M4 (2024), both packing some cool updates. The iPad Air M2 (2024) now comes in two sizes, a first for the series, while the iPad Pro M4 is the thinnest Apple product ever and now rocks an OLED display. Plus, Apple shifted the front-facing camera to the side on all four new models, which brings us to the next piece of news.

Future iPads could come with a changed orientation of the Apple logo on the back


Future iPads might see a small yet logical tweak: rotating the Apple logo on the back panel to align with the new front-facing camera orientation. In an interview with French media Numerama, shared by the Apple-focused tech website iMore, three top Apple employees hinted at this possible change for the next iPad models. While they didn't spill too much about upcoming devices, it looks like Apple could be rotating its iconic logo 90 degrees to match the landscape orientation most users prefer.

In the interview with Apple’s designers, Numerama posed an interesting question: why is the Apple logo on the back of the iPad arranged vertically? While this makes sense for an iPhone, it seems odd for an iPad, especially since Apple has been pushing for horizontal use with accessories like the Magic Keyboard. As already mentioned, the webcam has even moved to a horizontal position with the 2024 models, and the Apple logo also appears horizontally during startup and updates.

During the interview, Apple product designer Molly Anderson shared (machine translated):

I think it could change, I don’t think it’s set in stone. We are thinking about it. The iPad has long been a product that is used in portrait mode, but we are using it more and more in landscape mode. We cannot say that it is fixed.

It is still unclear whether the logo will get a makeover, but anyway, you are probably itching to know more about the latest iPads' performance and what is under the hood. If yes, feel free to check out our iPad Pro M4 (2024) review and iPad Air M2 (2024) review for all the juicy details.
