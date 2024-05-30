Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Is it raining robots? Carrot Weather gets a whimsical upgrade in Version 6.0

By
0comments
Is it raining robots? Carrot Weather gets a whimsical upgrade in Version 6.0
The Carrot Weather app just got a makeover with its latest update to version 6.0. This update brings a bunch of fresh features and improvements to the table.

Now, when you open the app, you will notice a fun new design element – a "garden that grows over time." Plus, there are new line charts for both hourly and daily forecasts, making it easier to plan your day. You can now also keep up with weather news from around the world right from within the app.



For starters, there is a new look, showcasing a vibrant and dynamic garden. Get ready to spot adorable little robots as they tend to the garden, pruning trees, watering plants, and delivering supplies all day long. Also, at the beginning of each month, the garden resets, ensuring you never get stuck staring at the same old static scenery.

Next up is the new Hourly Forecast. It comes with a handy data point picker that allows you to access all the weather information you need without navigating away from the main screen. There are also updates to the data points shown in the Daily Forecast, giving you a glimpse of how things will unfold in the week ahead.

Additionally, you will find over a dozen fresh options in Settings, offering entirely new styles for sections like Weather Alerts, Minutely Forecast, Hourly Forecast, and Daily Forecast. Specifically, the Minutely Forecast section now includes a toggle option for quickly switching between a Precipitation Chart and a Mini Map displaying the radar for your area.

You can also get the scoop on major weather events worldwide with articles from AccuWeather. Stories impacting your location will show up near the top of your layout, and those related to active weather alerts will be featured on the Weather Alerts screen.

The updated Carrot Weather is now accessible on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Vision Pro. Version 6.0 comes at no cost, with the option to subscribe. There are three subscription tiers available:

  • Premium ($4.99/month or $19.99/year) offers extra features such as various weather data sources, notifications, maps, widgets, and Apple Watch complications.
  • Premium Ultra ($9.99/month or $39.99/year) includes everything in Premium, plus rain, lightning and storm cell notifications (where available), super-res radar (in the US only), and more.
  • Premium Family ($14.99/month or $59.99/year) provides all the features of Premium Ultra and can be shared with up to five family members via Apple’s Family Sharing service.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless